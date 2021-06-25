Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 51job, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JOBS   US3168271043

51JOB, INC.

(JOBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

51job, Inc. : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

06/25/2021 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 51job, Inc. (Nasdaq: JOBS) ("51job" or the "Company"), a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China, announced today its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2021 ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Net revenues increased 13.2% over Q1 2020 to RMB895.2 million (US$136.6 million)
  • Online recruitment services revenues decreased 0.3%
  • Other human resource related revenues increased 43.3%
  • Income from operations was RMB3.9 million (US$0.6 million)
  • Fully diluted earnings per share was RMB0.84 (US$0.13)
  • Excluding share-based compensation expense, gain from foreign currency translation, and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items, non-GAAP adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was RMB1.53 (US$0.23)

First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Net revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 were RMB895.2 million (US$136.6 million), an increase of 13.2% from RMB791.1 million for the same quarter in 2020.

Online recruitment services revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB545.4 million (US$83.2 million) compared with RMB547.0 million for the same quarter in 2020.  While the Company has observed improvements in market conditions and hiring activity in 2021, the slight year-over-year decline was primarily due to the calendar impact of the Chinese New Year holiday in mid-February, which resulted in a later start to the recruitment peak season in 2021 and affected the amount of revenues that could be recognized in the first quarter of this year.  The Company believes there will be continued recovery in its online recruitment business in 2021.

Other human resource related revenues for the first quarter of 2021 increased 43.3% to RMB349.8 million (US$53.4 million) from RMB244.1 million for the same quarter in 2020.  The growth was primarily driven by solid employer demand for training, placement and business process outsourcing services this year, as compared to a challenging environment and stringent travel and social restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 increased 6.8% to RMB573.4 million (US$87.5 million) from RMB536.8 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Gross margin, which is gross profit as a percentage of net revenues, was 64.1% in the first quarter of 2021 compared with 67.9% for the same quarter in 2020.  The increase in cost of services was primarily due to higher employee compensation expenses and staff additions.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2021 increased 55.2% to RMB569.5 million (US$86.9 million) from RMB366.8 million for the same quarter in 2020.  Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2021 increased 71.6% to RMB473.9 million (US$72.3 million) from RMB276.2 million for the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to greater spending on advertising campaigns and brand building activities as well as more headcount and higher employee compensation expenses.  Advertising and promotion expenses increased 208.8% to RMB231.2 million (US$35.3 million) in the first quarter of 2021 from RMB74.9 million in the same quarter of the prior year.  The Company has plans to significantly increase sales and marketing investments this year to strengthen its brands and promote its wide range of service offerings.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2021 increased 5.4% to RMB95.5 million (US$14.6 million) from RMB90.6 million for the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to higher share-based compensation expense, provision for credit losses, professional services fees and office-related costs.

Income from operations for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB3.9 million (US$0.6 million) compared with RMB170.0 million for the first quarter of 2020.  Operating margin, which is income from operations as a percentage of net revenues, was 0.4% in the first quarter of 2021 compared with 21.5% for the same quarter in 2020.  Excluding share-based compensation expense, operating margin would have been 4.8% in the first quarter of 2021 compared with 26.2% for the same quarter in 2020.

The Company recognized a gain from foreign currency translation of RMB5.3 million (US$0.8 million) in the first quarter of 2021 compared with RMB10.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to the impact of the change in exchange rate between the Renminbi and the U.S. dollar on the Company's U.S. dollar cash deposits.

The Company recognized a mark-to-market, non-cash loss of RMB13.3 million (US$2.0 million) in the first quarter of 2021 compared with a gain of RMB9.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 associated with a change in fair value of listed equity securities investment in Huali University Group Limited, which is traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Net income attributable to 51job for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB57.2 million (US$8.7 million) compared with RMB205.2 million for the same quarter in 2020.  Fully diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB0.84 (US$0.13) compared with RMB3.02 for the same quarter in 2020.

In the first quarter of 2021, total share-based compensation expense was RMB38.9 million (US$5.9 million) compared with RMB37.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Excluding share-based compensation expense, gain from foreign currency translation, and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB104.1 million (US$15.9 million) compared with RMB222.3 million for the first quarter of 2020.  Non-GAAP adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was RMB1.53 (US$0.23) in the first quarter of 2021 compared with RMB3.27 in the first quarter of 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, cash and short-term investments totaled RMB10,359.3 million (US$1,581.1 million) compared with RMB10,761.9 million as of December 31, 2020.

Intention to Purchase New Headquarters Office Building in Shanghai

Subject to approval for sale by local government authorities, the Company intends to purchase an office building in Shanghai, which will serve as its new corporate headquarters.

The building is approximately 32,400 square meters and will accommodate the Company's continued growth and business expansion.  The total purchase price is estimated to be about RMB2.07 billion (US$316 million), and a deposit amount of RMB409.9 million (US$62.6 million) has been made as of March 31, 2021.

Currency Convenience Translation

For the convenience of readers, certain Renminbi amounts have been translated into U.S. dollar amounts at the rate of RMB6.5518 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on March 31, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), 51job uses non-GAAP financial measures of income before income tax expense, income tax expense, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to 51job and adjusted earnings per share, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude share-based compensation expense, gain from foreign currency translation and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items.  The Company believes excluding share-based compensation expense and its related tax effect from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful for its management and investors to assess and analyze the Company's core operating results as such expense is not directly attributable to the underlying performance of the Company's business operations and do not impact its cash earnings.  The Company believes excluding gain from foreign currency translation and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect, from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful for its management and investors as such translation, mark-to-market gain or loss is not indicative of the Company's core business operations and will not result in cash settlement nor impact the Company's cash earnings.  51job also believes these non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expense, gain from foreign currency translation and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items, are important in helping investors to understand the Company's current financial performance and future prospects and to compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis.  The presentation of these additional measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies.  The non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to GAAP measures in the attached financial statements.

About 51job

Founded in 1998, 51job is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China.  With a comprehensive suite of HR solutions, 51job meets the needs of enterprises and job seekers through the entire talent management cycle, from initial recruitment to employee retention and career development. The Company's main online recruitment platforms (http://www.51job.com, http://www.yingjiesheng.com, http://www.51jingying.com, http://www.lagou.com, and http://www.51mdd.com), as well as mobile applications, connect millions of people with employment opportunities every day.  51job also provides a number of other value-added HR services, including business process outsourcing, training, professional assessment, campus recruitment, executive search and compensation analysis.  51job has a call center in Wuhan and a nationwide network of sales and service locations spanning more than 30 cities across China.

Contact

Investor Relations, 51job, Inc.
Tel: +86-21-6879-6250
Email: ir@51job.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements.  These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "confident" and similar statements.  Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about 51job's beliefs and expectations, as well as 51job's strategic and operational plans, are or contain forward-looking statements.  51job may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties.  All forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations at the time of the statements and involve inherent risks and uncertainties.  A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: execution of 51job's strategies and business plans; growth and trends of the human resource services industry in China; market acceptance of 51job's products and services; competition in the industry; 51job's ability to control costs and expenses; 51job's ability to retain key personnel and attract new talent; relevant government policies and regulations relating to 51job's industry, corporate structure and business operations; seasonality in the business; fluctuations in the value of the Renminbi against the U.S. dollar and other currencies; risks related to acquisitions or investments 51job has made or will make in the future; accounting adjustments that may occur during the quarterly or annual close or auditing process; and fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and globally, including the impact of the coronavirus or other pandemic.  Further information regarding these and other risks are included in 51job's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release and based on assumptions that 51job believes to be reasonable as of this date, and 51job undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

51job, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income








For the Three Months Ended


March 31,
2020


March 31,
2021


March 31,
2021

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


RMB


RMB


US$ (Note 1)







Revenues:






   Online recruitment services

547,017


545,362


83,238

   Other human resource related revenues

244,094


349,791


53,389

Net revenues

791,111


895,153


136,627

Cost of services (Note 2)

(254,303)


(321,766)


(49,111)

Gross profit

536,808


573,387


87,516

Operating expenses:






   Sales and marketing (Note 3)

(276,192)


(473,918)


(72,334)

   General and administrative (Note 4)

(90,642)


(95,540)


(14,582)

Total operating expenses

(366,834)


(569,458)


(86,916)

Income from operations

169,974


3,929


600

Gain from foreign currency translation

10,171


5,345


816

Interest and investment income, net

44,315


60,017


9,160

Change in fair value of listed equity securities investment

9,891


(13,255)


(2,023)

Other income, net

4,335


4,729


722

Income before income tax expense

238,686


60,765


9,275

Income tax expense

(36,771)


(14,647)


(2,236)

Net income

201,915


46,118


7,039

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

3,331


11,107


1,695

Net income attributable to 51job, Inc.

205,246


57,225


8,734







Net income

201,915


46,118


7,039

Other comprehensive income

308


62


9

Total comprehensive income

202,223


46,180


7,048

Earnings per share:






   Basic

3.07


0.85


0.13

   Diluted

3.02


0.84


0.13

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:






   Basic

66,802,054


67,407,495


67,407,495

   Diluted

68,005,680


68,157,045


68,157,045













Notes:






(1) The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.5518

to US$1.00 on March 31, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical

release of the Federal Reserve Board.

(2) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB5,917 and RMB6,202 (US$946) for the three months ended 

March 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

(3) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB5,087 and RMB5,332 (US$814) for the three months ended

March 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

(4) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB26,120 and RMB27,384 (US$4,180) for the three months ended

March 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

 

 

51job, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results








For the Three Months Ended


March 31,
2020


March 31,
2021


March 31,
2021

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


RMB


RMB


US$ (Note 1)







GAAP income before income tax expense

238,686


60,765


9,275

Add: Share-based compensation

37,124


38,918


5,940

Less: Gain from foreign currency translation

(10,171)


(5,345)


(816)

Add (Less): Change in fair value of listed equity securities
     investment

(9,891)


13,255


2,023

Non-GAAP income before income tax expense

255,748


107,593


16,422

GAAP income tax expense

(36,771)


(14,647)


(2,236)

Tax effect of non-GAAP line items

(31)


93


14

Non-GAAP income tax expense

(36,802)


(14,554)


(2,222)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income

218,946


93,039


14,200

Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job, Inc.

222,277


104,146


15,895

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share:






   Basic

3.33


1.55


0.24

   Diluted

3.27


1.53


0.23

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:






   Basic

66,802,054


67,407,495


67,407,495

   Diluted

68,005,680


68,157,045


68,157,045













Note (1) The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.5518

to US$1.00 on March 31, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical

release of the Federal Reserve Board.

 

 

51job, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets










As of



December 31,
2020


March 31,
2021


March 31,
2021

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)



RMB


RMB


US$ (Note 1)








ASSETS






Current assets:







Cash

3,292,698


3,087,788


471,289


Restricted cash

2,258




Short-term investments

7,469,213


7,271,553


1,109,856


Accounts receivable (net of allowance of RMB26,798 and







  RMB22,291 as of December 31, 2020 and  March 31, 2021,







  respectively)

290,480


262,490


40,064


Prepayments and other current assets

492,980


1,063,245


162,283

Total current assets

11,547,629


11,685,076


1,783,492

Non-current assets:







Time deposits 

719,189


725,664


110,758


Long-term investments

1,576,250


1,563,444


238,628


Property and equipment, net

273,157


267,559


40,837


Goodwill

1,036,124


1,036,124


158,143


Intangible assets, net

163,503


153,724


23,463


Right-of-use assets

307,869


306,042


46,711


Other long-term assets

13,946


13,956


2,130


Deferred tax assets

38,013


40,162


6,130

Total non-current assets

4,128,051


4,106,675


626,800

Total assets

15,675,680


15,791,751


2,410,292








LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY






Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

83,087


125,328


19,129


Salary and employee related accrual

182,565


73,221


11,176


Taxes payable

172,254


94,146


14,370


Advances from customers

1,158,604


1,269,422


193,752


Lease liabilities, current

34,952


37,125


5,666


Other payables and accruals

1,178,955


1,241,713


189,522

Total current liabilities

2,810,417


2,840,955


433,615

Non-current liabilities:







Lease liabilities, non-current

44,949


42,972


6,559


Deferred tax liabilities

232,087


228,090


34,813

Total non-current liabilities

277,036


271,062


41,372

Total liabilities

3,087,453


3,112,017


474,987

Mezzanine equity:







Redeemable non-controlling interests

189,811


178,514


27,247

Shareholders' equity:







Common shares (US$0.0001 par value: 500,000,000 shares







  authorized, 67,406,657 and 67,432,934 shares issued and







  outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021,







  respecitvely)

54


54


8


Additional paid-in capital

5,206,154


5,251,275


801,501


Statutory reserves

18,474


18,474


2,820


Accumulated other comprehensive income

276,975


277,036


42,284


Retained earnings

6,871,090


6,928,315


1,057,467

Total 51job, Inc. shareholders' equity

12,372,747


12,475,154


1,904,080

Non-controlling interests

25,669


26,066


3,978

Total equity

12,398,416


12,501,220


1,908,058

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity

15,675,680


15,791,751


2,410,292















Note (1): The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.5518 to US$1.00

on March 31, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal

Reserve Board.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/51job-inc-reports-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301319987.html

SOURCE 51job, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about 51JOB, INC.
06:32a51JOB  : Earnings Flash (JOBS) 51JOB Reports Q1 EPS $0.23
MT
06:31a51JOB, INC.  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PR
06:31a51JOB  : Earnings Flash (JOBS) 51JOB Reports Q1 Revenue $136.6M
MT
06/2251JOB  : Enters into a Definitive Agreement for Going-Private Transaction (Form ..
PU
06/2251JOB  : Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on June 25, 2021
PR
06/21CHINA MERCHANTS BANK  : Nasdaq-listed Chinese HR Firm 51job Accepts $5.7 Billion..
MT
06/21ADRs End Mostly Higher, 51job, SOS, Immutep Trade Actively
DJ
06/21Consumer Cos Nudge Higher Amid Value-Sector Bias - Consumer Roundup
DJ
06/2151JOB  : Chinese Recruiter Firm 51job to Go Private in $5.7-Billion Deal With Gr..
MT
06/2151JOB  : Enters into a Definitive Agreement for Going-Private Transaction
PU
More news