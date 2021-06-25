|
51job, Inc. : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
SHANGHAI, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 51job, Inc. (Nasdaq: JOBS) ("51job" or the "Company"), a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China, announced today its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2021 ended March 31, 2021.
First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:
- Net revenues increased 13.2% over Q1 2020 to RMB895.2 million (US$136.6 million)
- Online recruitment services revenues decreased 0.3%
- Other human resource related revenues increased 43.3%
- Income from operations was RMB3.9 million (US$0.6 million)
- Fully diluted earnings per share was RMB0.84 (US$0.13)
- Excluding share-based compensation expense, gain from foreign currency translation, and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items, non-GAAP adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was RMB1.53 (US$0.23)
First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Net revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 were RMB895.2 million (US$136.6 million), an increase of 13.2% from RMB791.1 million for the same quarter in 2020.
Online recruitment services revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB545.4 million (US$83.2 million) compared with RMB547.0 million for the same quarter in 2020. While the Company has observed improvements in market conditions and hiring activity in 2021, the slight year-over-year decline was primarily due to the calendar impact of the Chinese New Year holiday in mid-February, which resulted in a later start to the recruitment peak season in 2021 and affected the amount of revenues that could be recognized in the first quarter of this year. The Company believes there will be continued recovery in its online recruitment business in 2021.
Other human resource related revenues for the first quarter of 2021 increased 43.3% to RMB349.8 million (US$53.4 million) from RMB244.1 million for the same quarter in 2020. The growth was primarily driven by solid employer demand for training, placement and business process outsourcing services this year, as compared to a challenging environment and stringent travel and social restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020.
Gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 increased 6.8% to RMB573.4 million (US$87.5 million) from RMB536.8 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Gross margin, which is gross profit as a percentage of net revenues, was 64.1% in the first quarter of 2021 compared with 67.9% for the same quarter in 2020. The increase in cost of services was primarily due to higher employee compensation expenses and staff additions.
Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2021 increased 55.2% to RMB569.5 million (US$86.9 million) from RMB366.8 million for the same quarter in 2020. Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2021 increased 71.6% to RMB473.9 million (US$72.3 million) from RMB276.2 million for the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to greater spending on advertising campaigns and brand building activities as well as more headcount and higher employee compensation expenses. Advertising and promotion expenses increased 208.8% to RMB231.2 million (US$35.3 million) in the first quarter of 2021 from RMB74.9 million in the same quarter of the prior year. The Company has plans to significantly increase sales and marketing investments this year to strengthen its brands and promote its wide range of service offerings.
General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2021 increased 5.4% to RMB95.5 million (US$14.6 million) from RMB90.6 million for the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to higher share-based compensation expense, provision for credit losses, professional services fees and office-related costs.
Income from operations for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB3.9 million (US$0.6 million) compared with RMB170.0 million for the first quarter of 2020. Operating margin, which is income from operations as a percentage of net revenues, was 0.4% in the first quarter of 2021 compared with 21.5% for the same quarter in 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expense, operating margin would have been 4.8% in the first quarter of 2021 compared with 26.2% for the same quarter in 2020.
The Company recognized a gain from foreign currency translation of RMB5.3 million (US$0.8 million) in the first quarter of 2021 compared with RMB10.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to the impact of the change in exchange rate between the Renminbi and the U.S. dollar on the Company's U.S. dollar cash deposits.
The Company recognized a mark-to-market, non-cash loss of RMB13.3 million (US$2.0 million) in the first quarter of 2021 compared with a gain of RMB9.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 associated with a change in fair value of listed equity securities investment in Huali University Group Limited, which is traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Net income attributable to 51job for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB57.2 million (US$8.7 million) compared with RMB205.2 million for the same quarter in 2020. Fully diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB0.84 (US$0.13) compared with RMB3.02 for the same quarter in 2020.
In the first quarter of 2021, total share-based compensation expense was RMB38.9 million (US$5.9 million) compared with RMB37.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Excluding share-based compensation expense, gain from foreign currency translation, and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB104.1 million (US$15.9 million) compared with RMB222.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was RMB1.53 (US$0.23) in the first quarter of 2021 compared with RMB3.27 in the first quarter of 2020.
As of March 31, 2021, cash and short-term investments totaled RMB10,359.3 million (US$1,581.1 million) compared with RMB10,761.9 million as of December 31, 2020.
Intention to Purchase New Headquarters Office Building in Shanghai
Subject to approval for sale by local government authorities, the Company intends to purchase an office building in Shanghai, which will serve as its new corporate headquarters.
The building is approximately 32,400 square meters and will accommodate the Company's continued growth and business expansion. The total purchase price is estimated to be about RMB2.07 billion (US$316 million), and a deposit amount of RMB409.9 million (US$62.6 million) has been made as of March 31, 2021.
Currency Convenience Translation
For the convenience of readers, certain Renminbi amounts have been translated into U.S. dollar amounts at the rate of RMB6.5518 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on March 31, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), 51job uses non-GAAP financial measures of income before income tax expense, income tax expense, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to 51job and adjusted earnings per share, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude share-based compensation expense, gain from foreign currency translation and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items. The Company believes excluding share-based compensation expense and its related tax effect from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful for its management and investors to assess and analyze the Company's core operating results as such expense is not directly attributable to the underlying performance of the Company's business operations and do not impact its cash earnings. The Company believes excluding gain from foreign currency translation and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect, from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful for its management and investors as such translation, mark-to-market gain or loss is not indicative of the Company's core business operations and will not result in cash settlement nor impact the Company's cash earnings. 51job also believes these non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expense, gain from foreign currency translation and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items, are important in helping investors to understand the Company's current financial performance and future prospects and to compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis. The presentation of these additional measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies. The non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to GAAP measures in the attached financial statements.
About 51job
Founded in 1998, 51job is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China. With a comprehensive suite of HR solutions, 51job meets the needs of enterprises and job seekers through the entire talent management cycle, from initial recruitment to employee retention and career development. The Company's main online recruitment platforms (http://www.51job.com, http://www.yingjiesheng.com, http://www.51jingying.com, http://www.lagou.com, and http://www.51mdd.com), as well as mobile applications, connect millions of people with employment opportunities every day. 51job also provides a number of other value-added HR services, including business process outsourcing, training, professional assessment, campus recruitment, executive search and compensation analysis. 51job has a call center in Wuhan and a nationwide network of sales and service locations spanning more than 30 cities across China.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about 51job's beliefs and expectations, as well as 51job's strategic and operational plans, are or contain forward-looking statements. 51job may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. All forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations at the time of the statements and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: execution of 51job's strategies and business plans; growth and trends of the human resource services industry in China; market acceptance of 51job's products and services; competition in the industry; 51job's ability to control costs and expenses; 51job's ability to retain key personnel and attract new talent; relevant government policies and regulations relating to 51job's industry, corporate structure and business operations; seasonality in the business; fluctuations in the value of the Renminbi against the U.S. dollar and other currencies; risks related to acquisitions or investments 51job has made or will make in the future; accounting adjustments that may occur during the quarterly or annual close or auditing process; and fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and globally, including the impact of the coronavirus or other pandemic. Further information regarding these and other risks are included in 51job's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release and based on assumptions that 51job believes to be reasonable as of this date, and 51job undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
51job, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
March 31,
2021
March 31,
2021
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$ (Note 1)
Revenues:
Online recruitment services
547,017
545,362
83,238
Other human resource related revenues
244,094
349,791
53,389
Net revenues
791,111
895,153
136,627
Cost of services (Note 2)
(254,303)
(321,766)
(49,111)
Gross profit
536,808
573,387
87,516
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing (Note 3)
(276,192)
(473,918)
(72,334)
General and administrative (Note 4)
(90,642)
(95,540)
(14,582)
Total operating expenses
(366,834)
(569,458)
(86,916)
Income from operations
169,974
3,929
600
Gain from foreign currency translation
10,171
5,345
816
Interest and investment income, net
44,315
60,017
9,160
Change in fair value of listed equity securities investment
9,891
(13,255)
(2,023)
Other income, net
4,335
4,729
722
Income before income tax expense
238,686
60,765
9,275
Income tax expense
(36,771)
(14,647)
(2,236)
Net income
201,915
46,118
7,039
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
3,331
11,107
1,695
Net income attributable to 51job, Inc.
205,246
57,225
8,734
Net income
201,915
46,118
7,039
Other comprehensive income
308
62
9
Total comprehensive income
202,223
46,180
7,048
Earnings per share:
Basic
3.07
0.85
0.13
Diluted
3.02
0.84
0.13
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
66,802,054
67,407,495
67,407,495
Diluted
68,005,680
68,157,045
68,157,045
Notes:
(1) The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.5518
to US$1.00 on March 31, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical
release of the Federal Reserve Board.
(2) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB5,917 and RMB6,202 (US$946) for the three months ended
March 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively.
(3) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB5,087 and RMB5,332 (US$814) for the three months ended
March 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively.
(4) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB26,120 and RMB27,384 (US$4,180) for the three months ended
March 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively.
51job, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
March 31,
2021
March 31,
2021
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$ (Note 1)
GAAP income before income tax expense
238,686
60,765
9,275
Add: Share-based compensation
37,124
38,918
5,940
Less: Gain from foreign currency translation
(10,171)
(5,345)
(816)
Add (Less): Change in fair value of listed equity securities
investment
(9,891)
13,255
2,023
Non-GAAP income before income tax expense
255,748
107,593
16,422
GAAP income tax expense
(36,771)
(14,647)
(2,236)
Tax effect of non-GAAP line items
(31)
93
14
Non-GAAP income tax expense
(36,802)
(14,554)
(2,222)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
218,946
93,039
14,200
Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job, Inc.
222,277
104,146
15,895
Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share:
Basic
3.33
1.55
0.24
Diluted
3.27
1.53
0.23
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
66,802,054
67,407,495
67,407,495
Diluted
68,005,680
68,157,045
68,157,045
Note (1) The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.5518
to US$1.00 on March 31, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical
release of the Federal Reserve Board.
51job, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of
December 31,
2020
March 31,
2021
March 31,
2021
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$ (Note 1)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
3,292,698
3,087,788
471,289
Restricted cash
2,258
—
—
Short-term investments
7,469,213
7,271,553
1,109,856
Accounts receivable (net of allowance of RMB26,798 and
RMB22,291 as of December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021,
respectively)
290,480
262,490
40,064
Prepayments and other current assets
492,980
1,063,245
162,283
Total current assets
11,547,629
11,685,076
1,783,492
Non-current assets:
Time deposits
719,189
725,664
110,758
Long-term investments
1,576,250
1,563,444
238,628
Property and equipment, net
273,157
267,559
40,837
Goodwill
1,036,124
1,036,124
158,143
Intangible assets, net
163,503
153,724
23,463
Right-of-use assets
307,869
306,042
46,711
Other long-term assets
13,946
13,956
2,130
Deferred tax assets
38,013
40,162
6,130
Total non-current assets
4,128,051
4,106,675
626,800
Total assets
15,675,680
15,791,751
2,410,292
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
83,087
125,328
19,129
Salary and employee related accrual
182,565
73,221
11,176
Taxes payable
172,254
94,146
14,370
Advances from customers
1,158,604
1,269,422
193,752
Lease liabilities, current
34,952
37,125
5,666
Other payables and accruals
1,178,955
1,241,713
189,522
Total current liabilities
2,810,417
2,840,955
433,615
Non-current liabilities:
Lease liabilities, non-current
44,949
42,972
6,559
Deferred tax liabilities
232,087
228,090
34,813
Total non-current liabilities
277,036
271,062
41,372
Total liabilities
3,087,453
3,112,017
474,987
Mezzanine equity:
Redeemable non-controlling interests
189,811
178,514
27,247
Shareholders' equity:
Common shares (US$0.0001 par value: 500,000,000 shares
authorized, 67,406,657 and 67,432,934 shares issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021,
respecitvely)
54
54
8
Additional paid-in capital
5,206,154
5,251,275
801,501
Statutory reserves
18,474
18,474
2,820
Accumulated other comprehensive income
276,975
277,036
42,284
Retained earnings
6,871,090
6,928,315
1,057,467
Total 51job, Inc. shareholders' equity
12,372,747
12,475,154
1,904,080
Non-controlling interests
25,669
26,066
3,978
Total equity
12,398,416
12,501,220
1,908,058
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity
15,675,680
15,791,751
2,410,292
Note (1): The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.5518 to US$1.00
on March 31, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal
Reserve Board.
