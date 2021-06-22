Log in
    JOBS   US3168271043

51JOB, INC.

(JOBS)
51job : Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on June 25, 2021

06/22/2021 | 05:31am EDT
SHANGHAI, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 51job, Inc. (Nasdaq: JOBS) ("51job" or the "Company"), a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China, announced today that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 before the market opens on Friday, June 25, 2021.

About 51job

Founded in 1998, 51job is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China.  With a comprehensive suite of HR solutions, 51job meets the needs of enterprises and job seekers through the entire talent management cycle, from initial recruitment to employee retention and career development.  The Company's main online recruitment platforms (http://www.51job.com, http://www.yingjiesheng.com, http://www.51jingying.com, http://www.lagou.com, and http://www.51mdd.com), as well as mobile applications, connect millions of people with employment opportunities every day.  51job also provides a number of other value-added HR services, including business process outsourcing, training, professional assessment, campus recruitment, executive search and compensation analysis.  51job has a call center in Wuhan and a nationwide network of sales and service locations spanning more than 30 cities across China.

Contact

Investor Relations, 51job, Inc.
Tel: +86-21-6879-6250
Email: ir@51job.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/51job-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-june-25-2021-301317006.html

SOURCE 51job


