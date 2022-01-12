Investors lower 51job's go-private offer to $3.8 bln

Jan 12 (Reuters) - A consortium of investors looking to take
China-based jobs portal 51job Inc private has slashed
its offer in a revised deal that values the company at about
$3.86 billion.
The consortium, which includes DCP Capital Partners, Ocean
Link Partners and 51job's co-founder and chief Rick Yan, had
made an offer in May last year to pay shareholders of the
company $79.05 per share in an all-cash deal, which would have
valued it at about $5.7 billion.
However, 51job said on Wednesday it had received a proposal
to lower the price to $57.25 per share and reduce the combined
ownership of the investors after the completion of the deal.
"The Special Committee will evaluate the Proposed Revised
Transaction in light of the latest development with the
assistance of its financial and legal advisors," 51job said in a
statement.
The new offer still represents a premium of 24.9% to the
stock's last close.
U.S.-listed shares of the company rose 11.3% to $51
premarket, after having lost about 30% of their value in 2021.
Shares had also fallen to a four-year low in November when
the company said its buyers had been consulting Chinese
regulators on recent changes that may apply to the firm and the
proposed transaction.
"The consultation process... is currently ongoing and a
clear timeline to its completion cannot be provided at this
time."
Founded in 1998, 51job provides human resources services,
including initial recruitment to employee retention and other
career-related assistance, in China.
