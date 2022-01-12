Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 51job, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JOBS   US3168271043

51JOB, INC.

(JOBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Investors lower 51job's go-private offer to $3.8 bln

01/12/2022 | 09:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 12 (Reuters) - A consortium of investors looking to take China-based jobs portal 51job Inc private has slashed its offer in a revised deal that values the company at about $3.86 billion.

The consortium, which includes DCP Capital Partners, Ocean Link Partners and 51job's co-founder and chief Rick Yan, had made an offer in May last year to pay shareholders of the company $79.05 per share in an all-cash deal, which would have valued it at about $5.7 billion.

However, 51job said on Wednesday it had received a proposal to lower the price to $57.25 per share and reduce the combined ownership of the investors after the completion of the deal.

"The Special Committee will evaluate the Proposed Revised Transaction in light of the latest development with the assistance of its financial and legal advisors," 51job said in a statement.

The new offer still represents a premium of 24.9% to the stock's last close.

U.S.-listed shares of the company rose 11.3% to $51 premarket, after having lost about 30% of their value in 2021.

Shares had also fallen to a four-year low in November when the company said its buyers had been consulting Chinese regulators on recent changes that may apply to the firm and the proposed transaction.

"The consultation process... is currently ongoing and a clear timeline to its completion cannot be provided at this time."

Founded in 1998, 51job provides human resources services, including initial recruitment to employee retention and other career-related assistance, in China.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
All news about 51JOB, INC.
09:34aInvestors lower 51job's go-private offer to $3.8 bln
RE
09:06a51job Says Garnet Faith Cuts 'Going-Private' Offer to $57.25/Share From $79.05/Share
MT
08:56a51JOB : Announces Receipt of a Proposal to Amend Merger Consideration for Going-Private Tr..
PU
2021Asian shares gain, dollar slips as Omicron COVID-19 fears recede
RE
202151JOB : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
202151job Posts Lower Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increases
MT
202151job, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on December 15, 2021
PR
2021Asian shares up, yuan at 5-mth high as Biden-Xi call stokes optimism
RE
2021ADRs Close Higher; 51job Falls
DJ
2021Top Midday Decliners
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on 51JOB, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 112 M 646 M 646 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 12 519 M 1 967 M 1 967 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 700 M 3 091 M 3 095 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 8 431
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart 51JOB, INC.
Duration : Period :
51job, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 51JOB, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 292,12 CNY
Average target price 400,89 CNY
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
Managers and Directors
Rick Yan President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Kathleen Chien Chief Operating and Financial Officer
David Katsujin Chao Chairman
Li-Lan Cheng Independent Director
Eric He Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
51JOB, INC.-6.34%3 091
RANDSTAD N.V.4.10%13 063
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.05%12 058
ADECCO GROUP AG4.66%9 173
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.28%6 054
MANPOWERGROUP INC.6.57%5 626