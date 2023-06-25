51Talk Online Education Group
Investor Presentation
An NYSE American listed company (NYSEAMERICAN:COE)
Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's business and financial outlook, strategy and market opportunity, and statements about the Company's historical results that may suggest trends for its business.
All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements.
The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.
These statements are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws. These forward-looking statements are made only, and are based on estimates and information available to the Company, as of the date of this presentation, and are not guarantees of future performance.
These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the Company's control, such as the political, social, legal and economic environment in which the Company will operate in the future.
Accordingly, actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and future results could materially differ from historical performance.
The information presented or contained in these materials is as of the date hereof and is subject to change without notice and its accuracy, fairness or completeness is not guaranteed.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to the date of this presentation.
This presentation contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The presentation of such non- GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented
in accordance with GAAP.
Please refer to the relevant disclosure in the Company's statutory prospectus for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. These non- GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies and therefore their comparability may be limited.
By electing to view this presentation, you agree to all of the foregoing and that you will not print, copy, videotape, record, hyperlink or otherwise attempt to reproduce or re-transmit (in any form, including hard copy or electronic distribution format) the contents of this presentation.
The Listed Startup
The largest K-12 online tutoring network globally in 2020 and 2021
470,000+
Active Students¹
40,000+
Tutors²
~50 million
Lessons Booked³
$110 million
Operating Cashflow⁴
Note: (1) Active students for a specified period refers to a student who consumed at least one paid lesson credit, in attendance or due to minimum consumption or expiration, excluding those Active Students (and students who only attended paid live broadcasting lessons or trial lessons). Data was from FY2020; (2) 4Q2021; (3) FY2020; (4) FY2020
The Listed Startup
The Startup - Embracing the World from Our Singapore Base. Bringing high quality and affordable 1v1 online English education to the world.
$100 million
R&D Investment¹
Top 2,600
Selected Elite Tutors
500+ hours
Refined Curriculum
>75%
Gross Margin
Note: (1) R&D Investment between 2016-2020.
Why Students Love Us
Caring Tutors ·Fully Animated Curriculum
Caring Tutors
Fully Animated Curriculum
We train our patient and caring tutors (100% recruited from the Philippines) extensively to make every class highly engaged.
Tutors use props and visual language to provide a fun experience for the youngest learners.
Our students can't wait for the next class to begin.
Our fully animated curriculum supports the classroom experience with prompt interactive features, in-class rewarding mechanisms, face recognition based virtual make-up for tutors and background super imposition.
Teaching materials and practice exercise have lively and attractive designs, matching the cognitive process of children.
