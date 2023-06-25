Disclaimer This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's business and financial outlook, strategy and market opportunity, and statements about the Company's historical results that may suggest trends for its business. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws. These forward-looking statements are made only, and are based on estimates and information available to the Company, as of the date of this presentation, and are not guarantees of future performance.

These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the Company's control, such as the political, social, legal and economic environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Accordingly, actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and future results could materially differ from historical performance. The information presented or contained in these materials is as of the date hereof and is subject to change without notice and its accuracy, fairness or completeness is not guaranteed. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to the date of this presentation.