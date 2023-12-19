Corporate Presentation
Enabling America's Clean Energy Economy
December 2023
The information in this presentation is confidential and proprietary, and may not be used, reproduced or distributed without the express written permission of 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.
FEAM
: 5EA
2
3
We will produce
one of the world's most critical materials that assist in the global energy transition
Corporate Strategy
BROAD MARKET SUPPORT
DOMESTIC RESOURCE
■ Equity markets
■ Strengthen U.S. capabilities with
■ Customer supply chains
the on-shoring of extraction
■ National defense
Build
aglobally
and production of boron and
lithium
■ U.S. energy policies
significant materials
■ Providing necessary materials to
businesswithforecast
assist with the global energy
transition
annual
PROJECT EXECUTION
US$682M1 EBITDA
PRODUCTION PROFILE
■ 3-Phase construction plan to
profile in full
■ SSBF to provide 2,000stpa with
manage CAPEX
production
ability to scale
■ Funding model unlocked by
■ Phase 1: 90,000stpa of BA
U.S. government support
& 1,100stpa of LCE
■ EPC and Owners Team to
■ Full scale: 450,000stpa BA
execute construction
& 5,500stpa LCE
5
1 Full Production EBITDA is a forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above.
Why 5E Advanced Materials?
Exposure to critical materials Boron and Lithium
Important to U.S. Reshoring, decarbonization, and domestic production required for the clean energy economy
Designated as Critical Infrastructure by the U.S. government with broader focus through defense, clean energy and EV markets
Initial facility is permitted, constructed and is being commissioned with production to commence in CY2024
Staged execution and value delivery model
Building a globally significant business with forecasted
annual
US$682M1 EBITDA profile in full
production
6
1 Full Production EBITDA is forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above.
5E Boron Americas Complex
Set to become one of the first U.S. based operations in 100 years to produce one of the world's most critical materials
7
Boron Market - End Use
Electric Vehicles
Clean Energy and Efficiency
Food Security
Traditional
- Widely used (and largely not substitutable) across Electrification of Transport.
- Key driver of demand in permanent magnets needed for electric motors.
- Industry demand and pricing growth currently outpacing inflation.
• Critical material used in wide range of
• > 40% of lands to
decarbonization technologies (EVs, clean
experience severe yield
energy production).
reduction by 2050 due to
nutrient depletion.
• Boron is an essential
micronutrient needed for
crop health.
Historical uses include:
- Glass (borosilicate glass, fiberglass composites)
- Ceramics
- Cleaning agents
8
Boron Market - Demand Profile
Traditional Boron Markets1
Emerging Boron Markets1
Ceramics
15%
Micronutrient
13%
Detergents
2%
Future Facing
(Magnets, Nuclear,
Defense, Pharma)
19%
Glass
(Borosilicate Glass,
Fiberglass, Fiberglass
Composites)
51%
1 Global Market Insights, Inc.
1.6M tons of new demand expected from future industries
Decarbonization
41%Food Security
23%
Domestic Supply
29%
Green Energy
Generation 7%
9
Boron Market - Outlook
Boron Demand Growth1
50
x10
.
.
Growth
.
.
equivalent)
.
.
acid
10
x2
8
Growth
boric
4
tonnes;M
6
6
(
4
23
0
2020
2030
2050
Decarbonization Applications
Non-Decarbonization Applications
Demand Growth Expected to be Driven
by Decarbonization Sectors
Supply / Demand Imbalance1
10
9
Expected Widening
8
of Boron Supply
Gap Over Time
equivalent)
7
6
acid
5
boric
4
5
tonnes;
4
4
3
(M
3
2
1
0
2022
2024
2026
2028
Turkey
United States
Rest of World
Demand Estimate
Supply Pressures Bringing the Boron
Supply Gap Into Focus
1 Credit Suisse Climate Transition Super Materials Equity Research Report December 7, 2021 (High Demand case). Note: Elemental boron figures converted to boric acid equivalent at a ratio of 1-to-5.72, then to short tons at 1.1.
10
