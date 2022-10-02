5E Advanced Materials to Host Investor Webcast

HOUSTON, Oct. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: FEAM) (ASX: 5EA) (“5E” or the “Company”), a boron and lithium company with U.S. government Critical Infrastructure designation for its 5E Boron Americas (Fort Cady) Complex, is pleased to invite shareholders and interested parties to an Investor briefing to be held via webcast on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 4:30pm ET (Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 7:30am Australian Eastern Time).



The executive management team will discuss the Small-Scale Boron Facility that is currently in construction, commercial initiatives that focus on boron and lithium product streams, recent corporate updates, and U.S. public markets initiatives.

Webcast Details:

Time: Monday, October 3, 2022 at 4:30pm ET (Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 7:30am Australian Eastern Time) Where: Virtual Webcast, details to be provided upon registration Register: https://bit.ly/FEAMwebcastOct22

After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information on how to join the webcast. Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however given the potential for a large number of attendees we encourage questions to be sent by email beforehand to info@5Eadvancedmaterials.com.



A copy of the webcast replay will be available on the 5E website following the briefing at https://5eadvancedmaterials.com/investors/events-and-presentations/.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: FEAM) (ASX: 5EA) is focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of boron specialty and advanced materials, complemented by lithium co-product production. The Company's mission is to become a supplier of these critical materials to industries addressing global decarbonization, food and domestic security. Boron and lithium products will target applications in the fields of electric transportation, clean energy infrastructure, such as solar and wind power, fertilizers, and domestic security.

