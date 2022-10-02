Advanced search
    FEAM   US33830Q1094

5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.

(FEAM)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
10.16 USD   -27.58%
5E Advanced Materials to Host Investor Webcast

10/02/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
HOUSTON, Oct. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: FEAM) (ASX: 5EA) (“5E” or the “Company”), a boron and lithium company with U.S. government Critical Infrastructure designation for its 5E Boron Americas (Fort Cady) Complex, is pleased to invite shareholders and interested parties to an Investor briefing to be held via webcast on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 4:30pm ET (Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 7:30am Australian Eastern Time).

The executive management team will discuss the Small-Scale Boron Facility that is currently in construction, commercial initiatives that focus on boron and lithium product streams, recent corporate updates, and U.S. public markets initiatives.

Webcast Details:

Time:Monday, October 3, 2022 at 4:30pm ET (Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 7:30am Australian Eastern Time)
Where:Virtual Webcast, details to be provided upon registration
Register:https://bit.ly/FEAMwebcastOct22

After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information on how to join the webcast. Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however given the potential for a large number of attendees we encourage questions to be sent by email beforehand to info@5Eadvancedmaterials.com.

A copy of the webcast replay will be available on the 5E website following the briefing at https://5eadvancedmaterials.com/investors/events-and-presentations/.

About 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: FEAM) (ASX: 5EA) is focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of boron specialty and advanced materials, complemented by lithium co-product production. The Company’s mission is to become a supplier of these critical materials to industries addressing global decarbonization, food and domestic security. Boron and lithium products will target applications in the fields of electric transportation, clean energy infrastructure, such as solar and wind power, fertilizers, and domestic security. The business strategy and objectives are to develop capabilities ranging from upstream extraction and product sales of boric acid, lithium carbonate and potentially other co-products, to downstream boron advanced material processing and development. The business is based on our large domestic boron and lithium resource, which is located in Southern California and designated as Critical Infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Authorized for release by: David Salisbury, Chairman

For further information contact:

Chance Pipitone
Investor Relations
cpipitone@5eadvancedmaterials.com
Ph: +1 (346) 433-8912		J.T. Starzecki
Chief Marketing Officer
jstarzecki@5eadvancedmaterials.com
Ph: +1 (612) 719-5076		Chris Sullivan
Media
chris@macmillancom.com
Ph: +1 (917) 902-0617

