5E Advanced Materials : Letter to Shareholders and Notice of Annual General Meeting

31 December 2021

Annual General Meeting - Notice and Proxy Form

Dear Shareholder

American Pacific Borates Limited (ACN 141 804 104) (Company) is convening an Annual General Meeting (Meeting) to be held virtually via an online platform on Monday, 31 January 2022 at 9:00 am (AEDT). There will be no physical meeting.

A Virtual Meeting Guide, containing details on how to access the Meeting, will be published on the ASX and the Company's website at https://americanpacificborates.com in the week prior to the Meeting.

The Company will not be dispatching physical copies of the Notice of Meeting (Notice) to shareholders unless a shareholder has requested a hard copy. Instead, a copy of the Notice is available on the Company's website at https://americanpacificborates.com.

If you have provided an email address and have elected to receive electronic communications from the Company, you will receive an email with a link to an electronic copy of the Notice and proxy form. If you have not elected to receive electronic communications, a copy of your personalised proxy form is enclosed for your convenience.

Proxy forms must be completed and returned in the manner set out in the Notice. Your proxy form must be received by 9:00 am (AEDT) on 29 January 2022, being not less than 48 hours before the commencement of the Meeting. Any proxy forms received after that time will not be valid for the Meeting.

Circumstances relating to COVID-19 are constantly evolving and accordingly, we may make alternative arrangements to the way in which the Meeting is held. If this occurs, we will notify any changes by way of announcement on ASX and the details will also be made available on our website at https://americanpacificborates.com.

The Notice is important and should be read in its entirety. If you are in doubt as to the course of action you should follow, you should consult your financial adviser, lawyer, accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have any difficulties obtaining a copy of the Notice of Meeting please contact the Company's share registry, Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd, on 1300 850 505 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (overseas).

Yours faithfully

Aaron Bertolatti

Company Secretary

American Pacific Borates Limited

