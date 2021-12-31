5E Advanced Materials : Letter to Shareholders and Notice of Annual General Meeting
12/31/2021 | 05:37am GMT
For personal use *M00000112Q02*only
31 December 2021
Annual General Meeting - Notice and Proxy Form
Dear Shareholder
American Pacific Borates Limited (ACN 141 804 104) (Company) is convening an Annual General Meeting (Meeting) to be held virtually via an online platform on Monday, 31 January 2022 at 9:00 am (AEDT). There will be no physical meeting.
A Virtual Meeting Guide, containing details on how to access the Meeting, will be published on the ASX and the Company's website at https://americanpacificborates.com in the week prior to the Meeting.
The Company will not be dispatching physical copies of the Notice of Meeting (Notice) to shareholders unless a shareholder has requested a hard copy. Instead, a copy of the Notice is available on the Company's website at https://americanpacificborates.com.
If you have provided an email address and have elected to receive electronic communications from the Company, you will receive an email with a link to an electronic copy of the Notice and proxy form. If you have not elected to receive electronic communications, a copy of your personalised proxy form is enclosed for your convenience.
Proxy forms must be completed and returned in the manner set out in the Notice. Your proxy form must be received by 9:00 am (AEDT) on 29 January 2022, being not less than 48 hours before the commencement of the Meeting. Any proxy forms received after that time will not be valid for the Meeting.
Circumstances relating to COVID-19 are constantly evolving and accordingly, we may make alternative arrangements to the way in which the Meeting is held. If this occurs, we will notify any changes by way of announcement on ASX and the details will also be made available on our website at https://americanpacificborates.com.
The Notice is important and should be read in its entirety. If you are in doubt as to the course of action you should follow, you should consult your financial adviser, lawyer, accountant or other professional adviser.
If you have any difficulties obtaining a copy of the Notice of Meeting please contact the Company's share registry, Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd, on 1300 850 505 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (overseas).
Yours faithfully
Aaron Bertolatti
Company Secretary
American Pacific Borates Limited
L e v e l 1 2 , 1 9 7
S t G e o r g e s T e r r a c e ,
P e r t h ,
W A , 6 0 0 0 , A u s t r a l i a
T : + 6 1 8 6 1 4 1 3 1 4 5
w w w . a m e r i c a n p a c i f i c b o r a t e s . c o m
For personal use only
AMERICAN PACIFIC BORATES LIMITED
ACN 615 606 114
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at:
TIME: 9:00am (AEDT)
DATE: 31 January 2021
PLACE: In light of current circumstances, the Company has decided that the Meeting will be held virtually via an online platform. There will be no physical meeting.
The Company will publish a Virtual Meeting Guide on the ASX and the Company's website in the week prior to the Meeting, outlining how Shareholders will be able to participate in the Meeting via the online platform.
The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.
This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.
The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 9:00am (AEDT) on 29 January 2022.
For personal use only
B US I N E S S O F T HE M E E TI N G
AGENDA
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS
To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 together with the declaration of the Directors, the Director's report, the Remuneration Report and the auditor's report.
1. RESOLUTION 1 - ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non-bindingresolution:
"That, for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report as contained in the Company's annual financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2021."
Note: the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.
Voting Prohibition Statement:
A vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of either of the following persons:
a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or
a Closely Related Party of such a member.
However, a person (the voter) described above may cast a vote on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either:
the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or
the voter is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy:
does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and
expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.
2. RESOLUTION 2 - ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - JIMMY LIM
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purpose of clause 14.4 of the Constitution, Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, Jimmy Sen Ming Lim, a Director who was appointed casually on 4 February 2021, retires, and being eligible, is elected as a Director."
1
For personal use only
3. RESOLUTION 3 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - ANTHONY HALL
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purpose of clause 14.2 of the Constitution, and for all other purposes, Anthony David Hall, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director."
Dated: 31 December 2021
By order of the Board
Aaron Bertolatti
Company Secretary
Voting by proxy
To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form.
In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, Shareholders are advised that:
each Shareholder has a right to appoint a proxy;
the proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company; and
a Shareholder who is entitled to cast two (2) or more votes may appoint two (2) proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints two (2) proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then in accordance with section 249X(3) of the Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half of the votes.
Shareholders and their proxies should be aware that:
if proxy holders vote, they must cast all directed proxies as directed;
any directed proxies which are not voted will automatically default to the Chair, who must vote the proxies as directed; and
the Chair intends to vote all undirected proxies in favour of all Resolutions.
Voting online
The Company is pleased to provide Shareholders with the opportunity to attend and participate in the Meeting virtually via an online platform powered by Zoom.
The Company will publish a Virtual Meeting Guide on the ASX and the Company's website in the week prior to the Meeting, outlining how Shareholders will be able to participate in the Meeting via the online platform. Any shareholders who wish to attend the AGM online should therefore monitor the Company's website and its ASX announcements for any updates about the AGM.
Shareholders attending the AGM virtually will be able to ask questions and the Company has made provisions for Shareholders who register their attendance before the start of the Meeting to also cast their votes on the Resolutions. Voting will be conducted by poll.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the Meeting. The Directors strongly encourage all Shareholders to either lodge a directed proxy form prior to the Meeting even if they are planning to attend the Meeting online.
2
For personal use only
Corporate representatives
Shareholders who are body corporates may appoint a person to act as their corporate representative at the Meeting by providing that person with a certificate or letter executed in accordance with the Corporations Act authorising them to act as the body corporate's representative. The authority may be sent to the Company and/or registry in advance of the Meeting or handed in at the Meeting when registering as a corporate representative.
An appointment of corporate representative form is available from the website of the Company's share registry (www.computershare.com.au).
Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary on +61 8 6141 3145.
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
American Pacific Borates Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 05:36:01 UTC.