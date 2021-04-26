5N Plus : Joins the U.S. Manufacturing of Advanced Cadmium Telluride Photovoltaics (US-MAC) Consortium

5N Plus is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra-pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products.

5N Plus deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable applications in a number of key industries including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, and industrial and additive manufacturing. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, 5N Plus operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

The Company's mission is to be critical to its customers, valued by its employees and trusted by its shareholders. The Company's core values focus on integrity, commitment and customer development, together with sustainable development, continuous improvement and health and safety.