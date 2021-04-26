Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. 5N Plus Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNP   CA33833X1015

5N PLUS INC.

(VNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

5N Plus : Joins the U.S. Manufacturing of Advanced Cadmium Telluride Photovoltaics (US-MAC) Consortium

04/26/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
5N Plus is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra-pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products.

5N Plus deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable applications in a number of key industries including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, and industrial and additive manufacturing. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, 5N Plus operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

The Company's mission is to be critical to its customers, valued by its employees and trusted by its shareholders. The Company's core values focus on integrity, commitment and customer development, together with sustainable development, continuous improvement and health and safety.

Disclaimer

5N Plus Inc. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 18:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about 5N PLUS INC.
02:59p5N PLUS  : Joins the U.S. Manufacturing of Advanced Cadmium Telluride Photovolta..
PU
03/315N PLUS  : Target Price Increased at Desjardins Following AZUR Space Solar Power..
MT
03/305N PLUS  : to Acquire Germany's AZUR Space Solar Power For up to 79 Million Euro..
MT
03/305N PLUS  : to Acquire AZUR SPACE
AQ
03/245N PLUS  : Renews US$79 Million Credit Facility
MT
03/245N PLUS  : Renews its $79 Million Syndicated Credit Facility
AQ
02/245N PLUS  : Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS of US$0.00, Missing Forecast; But Revenue of ..
MT
02/245N PLUS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/235N PLUS  : Reports Strong Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Ye..
AQ
02/165N PLUS  : to Release Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on February 23, 2021
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 209 M - -
Net income 2021 12,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 68,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 273 M 273 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 578
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart 5N PLUS INC.
Duration : Period :
5N Plus Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 5N PLUS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,57 $
Last Close Price 3,36 $
Spread / Highest target 47,5%
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arjang J. Roshan President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Richard Perron Chief Financial Officer
Luc Bertrand Chairman
Jean-Marie Bourassa Independent Director
James T. Fahey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
5N PLUS INC.42.03%273
ECOLAB INC.4.82%64 877
SIKA AG14.19%42 744
GIVAUDAN SA4.75%39 327
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG3.52%22 554
SYMRISE AG2.44%18 139
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ