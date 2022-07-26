Log in
    VNP   CA33833X1015

5N PLUS INC.

(VNP)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
1.430 CAD   +3.62%
5N Plus : to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on August 2, 2022

07/26/2022 | 09:09am EDT
5N Plus to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on August 2, 2022

Montreal, Québec, July 26, 2022 ‐ 5N Plus Inc. (TSX:VNP) will release its second quarter results after market hours on August 2, 2022. 5N Plus will host a conference call on August 3, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results.

To join the conference toll free, please dial 1-888-664-6392, or 416-764-8659 in Toronto. The conference access code is 90949588.

To access via webcast please visit the "Investors Center" section of www.5nplus.com. Pre‐registration will be available.

Please note that this conference call will be accompanied by an online presentation available to download on our website and that a playback will be available two hours after the event at 1-888-390-0541, until August 10, 2022. The access code is 949588.

About 5N Plus Inc.

5N Plus is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customer products. These customers rely on 5N Plus's products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N Plus deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in a number of key industries including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, and industrial and additive manufacturing. Headquartered in Montreal, Québec, 5N Plus operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centres in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia. The Company's mission is to be critical to its customers, valued by its employees and trusted by its shareholders. The Company's core values focus on integrity, commitment and customer development along with emphasis on sustainable development, continuous improvement, health and safety.

Contact:

Richard Perron

Chief Financial Officer

5N Plus Inc.

  1. 856-0644
    invest@5nplus.com

Disclaimer

5N Plus Inc. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 13:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 260 M - -
Net income 2022 -5,00 M - -
Net Debt 2022 84,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 98,3 M 98,3 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 578
Free-Float 95,0%
Managers and Directors
Gervais Jacques President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Perron Chief Financial Officer
Luc Bertrand Chairman
Jean-Marie Bourassa Independent Director
Nathalie Le Prohon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
5N PLUS INC.-39.92%98
ECOLAB INC.-30.62%46 496
SIKA AG-40.61%35 958
GIVAUDAN SA-32.91%30 734
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-28.35%17 726
SYMRISE AG-16.35%15 557