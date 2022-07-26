5N Plus to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on August 2, 2022

Montreal, Québec, July 26, 2022 ‐ 5N Plus Inc. (TSX:VNP) will release its second quarter results after market hours on August 2, 2022. 5N Plus will host a conference call on August 3, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results.

To join the conference toll free, please dial 1-888-664-6392, or 416-764-8659 in Toronto. The conference access code is 90949588.

To access via webcast please visit the "Investors Center" section of www.5nplus.com. Pre‐registration will be available.

Please note that this conference call will be accompanied by an online presentation available to download on our website and that a playback will be available two hours after the event at 1-888-390-0541, until August 10, 2022. The access code is 949588.

About 5N Plus Inc.

5N Plus is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customer products. These customers rely on 5N Plus's products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N Plus deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in a number of key industries including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, and industrial and additive manufacturing. Headquartered in Montreal, Québec, 5N Plus operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centres in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia. The Company's mission is to be critical to its customers, valued by its employees and trusted by its shareholders. The Company's core values focus on integrity, commitment and customer development along with emphasis on sustainable development, continuous improvement, health and safety.

Contact:

Richard Perron

Chief Financial Officer

5N Plus Inc.