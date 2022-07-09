Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  5paisa Capital Limited
  News
  Summary
    540776   INE618L01018

5PAISA CAPITAL LIMITED

(540776)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
272.60 INR   +1.81%
04:44a5PAISA CAPITAL : Credit Rating
PU
06/165Paisa Capital Incorporates New Subsidiary
MT
06/165paisa Capital Limited Announces Incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary
CI
5paisa Capital : Credit Rating

07/09/2022 | 04:44am EDT
July 09, 2022

The Manager,

The Manager,

Listing Department,

Listing Department,

BSE Limited,

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,

Exchange Plaza, 5 th Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra ‐ Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai 400 001.

Mumbai 400 051.

Telno.: 22721233

Tel No.: 2659 8235

Fax No.: 22723719/ 22723121/ 22722037/

Fax No.: 26598237/ 26598238

22722041/ 22722061

NSE Symbol: 5PAISA

BSE Scrip Code: 540776

Dear Sir,

Subject: ‐ Credit Rating

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulation"), we wish to inform you that CRISIL Limited ("CRISIL"), the credit rating agency, by its letter dated July 08, 2022, affirmed/reaffirmed the following ratings for various facilities of the Company as per the details given below:

Sr.

Rating For

Credit Rating

Amount

Remark

No.

(Rs. in Crores)

1.

Commercial Paper

CRISIL A1+

250

Reaffirmed

2.

Short Term Non‐

CRISIL A1+

125

Reaffirmed

Convertible Debenture

3.

Long Term Principal

CRISIL PPMLD

150

Affirmed

Protected Market Linked

A+ r /Stable

Debentures

We request you to kindly take the aforesaid on records.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

Email id: csteam@5paisa.com

5paisa Capital Limited

Corporate Identity Number: L67190MH2007PLC289249

Regd. Office: IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B‐23, MIDC, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane‐400604

E‐mail: support@5paisa.com • Website: www.5paisa.com

Disclaimer

5Paisa Capital Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2022 08:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
