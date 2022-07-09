5paisa Capital : Credit Rating

|
July 09, 2022
|
|
|
|
The Manager,
|
The Manager,
|
Listing Department,
|
Listing Department,
|
BSE Limited,
|
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,
|
Exchange Plaza, 5 th Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,
|
Dalal Street,
|
Bandra ‐ Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
|
Mumbai 400 001.
|
Mumbai 400 051.
|
Telno.: 22721233
|
Tel No.: 2659 8235
|
Fax No.: 22723719/ 22723121/ 22722037/
|
Fax No.: 26598237/ 26598238
|
22722041/ 22722061
|
NSE Symbol: 5PAISA
|
BSE Scrip Code: 540776
|
|
Dear Sir,
|
Subject: ‐ Credit Rating
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulation"), we wish to inform you that CRISIL Limited ("CRISIL"), the credit rating agency, by its letter dated July 08, 2022, affirmed/reaffirmed the following ratings for various facilities of the Company as per the details given below:
|
Sr.
|
Rating For
|
Credit Rating
|
Amount
|
Remark
|
No.
|
|
|
(Rs. in Crores)
|
|
1.
|
Commercial Paper
|
CRISIL A1+
|
250
|
Reaffirmed
|
2.
|
Short Term Non‐
|
CRISIL A1+
|
125
|
Reaffirmed
|
|
Convertible Debenture
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Long Term Principal
|
CRISIL PPMLD
|
150
|
Affirmed
|
|
Protected Market Linked
|
A+ r /Stable
|
|
|
|
Debentures
|
|
|
We request you to kindly take the aforesaid on records.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
Email id: csteam@5paisa.com
5paisa Capital Limited
Corporate Identity Number: L67190MH2007PLC289249
Regd. Office: IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B‐23, MIDC, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane‐400604
E‐mail: support@5paisa.com • Website: www.5paisa.com
