5paisa Capital : Credit Rating

July 09, 2022 The Manager, The Manager, Listing Department, Listing Department, BSE Limited, The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Exchange Plaza, 5 th Floor, Plot C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra ‐ Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 001. Mumbai 400 051. Telno.: 22721233 Tel No.: 2659 8235 Fax No.: 22723719/ 22723121/ 22722037/ Fax No.: 26598237/ 26598238 22722041/ 22722061 NSE Symbol: 5PAISA BSE Scrip Code: 540776 Dear Sir,

Subject: ‐ Credit Rating

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulation"), we wish to inform you that CRISIL Limited ("CRISIL"), the credit rating agency, by its letter dated July 08, 2022, affirmed/reaffirmed the following ratings for various facilities of the Company as per the details given below:

Sr. Rating For Credit Rating Amount Remark No. (Rs. in Crores) 1. Commercial Paper CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed 2. Short Term Non‐ CRISIL A1+ 125 Reaffirmed Convertible Debenture 3. Long Term Principal CRISIL PPMLD 150 Affirmed Protected Market Linked A+ r /Stable Debentures

5paisa Capital Limited

Corporate Identity Number: L67190MH2007PLC289249

Regd. Office: IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B‐23, MIDC, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane‐400604

E‐mail: support@5paisa.com • Website: www.5paisa.com