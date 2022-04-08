Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. 5paisa Capital Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540776   INE618L01018

5PAISA CAPITAL LIMITED

(540776)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-06
369.85 INR   -1.22%
01/105Paisa Capital's Consolidated Net Profit Slumps in Fiscal Q3
MT
01/105paisa Capital Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
20215paisa Capital Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

5paisa Capital : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

04/08/2022 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 08, 2022

The Manager, Listing Department, BSE Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001

Tel No.: 22721233

Fax No.: 22723719/22723121/22722037/ BSE Scrip Code: 540776

The Manager, Listing Department,

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051

Tel No.: 2659 8235 Fax No.: 26598237 NSE Symbol: 5Paisa

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: - Grant of Employee Stock Options

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company by the way of a circular resolution dated April 08, 2022 granted 2,00,000 (Two Lakh) employee stock options to the eligible employee(s) under 5paisa Capital Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2017 of the Company.

Kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

Email: csteam@5paisa.com

5paisa Capital Limited

Corporate Identity Number: L67190MH2007PLC289249

Corporate Office/Regd. Office: 5paisa Capital Limited, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Wagle Estate, Thane 400604.

Tel: +91 22 41035000 • E-mail:csteam@5paisa.com• Website: www.5paisa.com

Disclaimer

5Paisa Capital Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 15:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about 5PAISA CAPITAL LIMITED
01/105Paisa Capital's Consolidated Net Profit Slumps in Fiscal Q3
MT
01/105paisa Capital Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
20215paisa Capital Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
20215PAISA CAPITAL : Consolidated Net Profit Soars in Fiscal Q1
MT
20215Paisa Capital Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
CI
20215PAISA CAPITAL : Appoints New Chief Business Officer
MT
20215Paisa Capital Limited Announces Appointment of Mr. Ankit Fitkariwala as Chief Business..
CI
20215Paisa Capital Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2021
CI
20215Paisa Capital Limited Proposes Issue of Non-Convertible Debentures on Private Placemen..
CI
20215paisa Capital Limited Announces Committee Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 926 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 304 M 149 M 149 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 425
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart 5PAISA CAPITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
5paisa Capital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 369,85 INR
Average target price 530,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
Managers and Directors
Prakarsh Gagdani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gourav Munjal Chief Financial Officer & Director
Archana Niranjan Hingorani Chairman
Priyanka Sagar Patki Head-Technology
Rajesh Jain Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
5PAISA CAPITAL LIMITED-8.86%143
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-31.29%37 052
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-12.80%20 099
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-28.71%18 787
XP INC.6.85%17 197
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.00%12 347