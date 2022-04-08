5paisa Capital : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

April 08, 2022
The Manager, Listing Department, BSE Limited,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001
Tel No.: 22721233
Fax No.: 22723719/22723121/22722037/ BSE Scrip Code: 540776
The Manager, Listing Department,
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051
Tel No.: 2659 8235 Fax No.: 26598237 NSE Symbol: 5Paisa
Dear Sir/Madam,
Subject: - Grant of Employee Stock Options
The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company by the way of a circular resolution dated April 08, 2022 granted 2,00,000 (Two Lakh) employee stock options to the eligible employee(s) under 5paisa Capital Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2017 of the Company.
Kindly take the same on record and oblige.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
