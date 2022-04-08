5paisa Capital : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

April 08, 2022

The Manager, Listing Department, BSE Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001 Tel No.: 22721233 Fax No.: 22723719/22723121/22722037/ BSE Scrip Code: 540776 The Manager, Listing Department, The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051 Tel No.: 2659 8235 Fax No.: 26598237 NSE Symbol: 5Paisa

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: - Grant of Employee Stock Options

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company by the way of a circular resolution dated April 08, 2022 granted 2,00,000 (Two Lakh) employee stock options to the eligible employee(s) under 5paisa Capital Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2017 of the Company.

Kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

Email: csteam@5paisa.com

5paisa Capital Limited

Corporate Identity Number: L67190MH2007PLC289249

Corporate Office/Regd. Office: 5paisa Capital Limited, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Wagle Estate, Thane 400604.

Tel: +91 22 41035000 • E-mail:csteam@5paisa.com• Website: www.5paisa.com