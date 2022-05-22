Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  5paisa Capital Limited
  News
  Summary
    540776   INE618L01018

5PAISA CAPITAL LIMITED

(540776)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-19
324.85 INR   +2.88%
05:56a5PAISA CAPITAL : General updates
PU
04/285PAISA CAPITAL : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
04/285Paisa Capital's Consolidated Net Profit Drops in Fiscal Q4
MT
5paisa Capital : General updates

05/22/2022 | 05:56am EDT
May 22, 2022

The Manager,

The Manager,

Listing Department,

Listing Department,

BSE Limited,

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,

Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai 400 001.

Mumbai 400 051.

BSE Scrip Code: 540776

NSE Symbol: 5PAISA

Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares upon exercise of ESOPs.

Dear Sir(s)/Madam(s),

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company by the way of circular resolution allotted 1500 Equity Shares to the employee(s) of the Company on exercise of stock options under Employee Stock Option Scheme(s).

Upon allotment, the equity base sof the Company stand increased from 29417319 to 29418818 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

5paisa Capital Limited

Corporate Identity Number: L67190MH2007PLC289249

Corporate office/Regd. Office: IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, MIDC, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane -

400604 Tel: +91 22 41035000 E-mail:csteam@5paisa.com• Website: www.5paisa.com

Disclaimer

5Paisa Capital Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2022 09:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 926 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 556 M 123 M 123 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,27x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 425
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart 5PAISA CAPITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
5paisa Capital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 324,85
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Prakarsh Gagdani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gourav Munjal Chief Financial Officer & Director
Archana Niranjan Hingorani Chairman
Priyanka Sagar Patki Head-Technology
Rajesh Jain Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
5PAISA CAPITAL LIMITED-19.95%123
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-26.11%45 114
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-19.62%17 707
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-31.88%16 957
XP INC.-25.64%11 967
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-36.57%10 973