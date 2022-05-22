5paisa Capital : General updates

May 22, 2022

The Manager, The Manager, Listing Department, Listing Department, BSE Limited, The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 001. Mumbai 400 051. BSE Scrip Code: 540776 NSE Symbol: 5PAISA

Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares upon exercise of ESOPs.

Dear Sir(s)/Madam(s),

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company by the way of circular resolution allotted 1500 Equity Shares to the employee(s) of the Company on exercise of stock options under Employee Stock Option Scheme(s).

Upon allotment, the equity base sof the Company stand increased from 29417319 to 29418818 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

5paisa Capital Limited

Corporate Identity Number: L67190MH2007PLC289249

Corporate office/Regd. Office: IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, MIDC, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane -

400604 Tel: +91 22 41035000 E-mail:csteam@5paisa.com• Website: www.5paisa.com