5paisa Capital : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
10/18/2022 | 12:43am EDT
October 17, 2022
Listing Department,
Listing Department,
BSE Limited,
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,
Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,
Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001
Bandra ‐ Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Tel No.: 22721233
Mumbai 400 051
Fax No.: 22723719/22723121/22722037/
Tel No.: 2659 8235 Fax No.: 26598237
BSE Scrip Code: 540776
NSE Symbol: 5PAISA
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: ‐ Intimation of Schedule of Earnings Conference Call for Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022:
We wish to inform that the Company will hold its earnings conference call on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM IST during which the management will discuss the Company's performance for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022 with the participants.
Steps to join the Call 1. Click on the link or copy and paste it in your browser.
2.
Enter your Name and details.
3.
Join as a Participant.
To ask a question
1.
Signal an operator by pressing "*" then "0" on your touchtone telephone.
Moderator
Name - Door Sabha Nigam Limited (DSNL)
Email Id ‐ customercare@dsnl.in Phone No‐ +91 44 6677 6600
5paisa Participants
Mr. Prakarsh Gagdani, Whole‐time Director & CEO
Mr. Gourav Munjal, Whole‐time Director & CFO
Participants are requested to log in 10 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled call.
Other Tips
1.
Please allow your browser to access your microphone.
2.
Use of Google Chrome Browser (or Microsoft edge or Safari) is
recommended.
3.
Close all other running applications on the device.
In case of any queries, please reach out to us at csteam@5paisa.com.
About 5paisa:
5paisa Capital Limited commenced operations in 2016 and has, since then, evolved into a major fintech player. The Company is among India's fastest‐growing technology‐driven financial service companies. The Company offers a wide range of financial products and services for all investment needs of customers. These include online discounted stock broking, depository services, research and distribution of mutual funds, peer‐to‐peer lending, among others.
We are registered with SEBI as a stock‐broker, depository participant and research analyst, and with AMFI as a mutual fund distributor. With services that are targeted at retail investors and high‐volume traders who actively invest and trade in securities markets. Our offerings are predominantly DIY (Do‐it‐Yourself) and low cost. We are a technology‐driven company with a robust and growing online presence. Our focus remains firmly on innovation, based on our understanding of customer behavior, and we constantly strive to achieve tech superiority as is visible through the developments of our robust trading platform, advanced mobile app, AI‐powered robo‐advisory platform, and paperless account opening process.
We continuously endeavor to enhance digital offerings, improve operational efficiency and augment customer satisfaction.
