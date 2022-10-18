Advanced search
    540776   INE618L01018

5PAISA CAPITAL LIMITED

(540776)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-16
343.45 INR   +0.01%
12:43a5paisa Capital : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
07/185paisa Capital : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
07/135paisa Capital : Annual General Meeting
PU
5paisa Capital : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/18/2022 | 12:43am EDT
October 17, 2022

To,

To,

The Manager,

The Manager,

Listing Department,

Listing Department,

BSE Limited,

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,

Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001

Bandra ‐ Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Tel No.: 22721233

Mumbai 400 051

Fax No.: 22723719/22723121/22722037/

Tel No.: 2659 8235 Fax No.: 26598237

BSE Scrip Code: 540776

NSE Symbol: 5PAISA

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: ‐ Intimation of Schedule of Earnings Conference Call for Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022:

We wish to inform that the Company will hold its earnings conference call on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM IST during which the management will discuss the Company's performance for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022 with the participants.

We are enclosing herewith detail of Earnings Call and same is available on the Company website at https://www.5paisa.com/investor‐relations

Kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For 5paisa Capital Limited

NAMITA

AMOD GODBOLE

Digitally signed by

NAMITA AMOD GODBOLE Date: 2022.10.17 18:42:02 +05'30'

Namita Godbole

Company Secretary

Email ID: csteam@5paisa.com

5paisa Capital Limited

Corporate Identity Number: L67190MH2007PLC289249

Corporate Office / Registered Office: 5paisa Capital Limited, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B‐23, Wagle Estate, Thane Industrial

Area, Thane - 400604. Tel:+91 22 41035000

  • E‐mail: csteam@5paisa.com• Website: www.5paisa.com

5paisa Capital Limited to announce Q2‐FY23 results on October 19, 2022;

Earnings Call to be held on October 20, 2022.

Earnings Call Details:

Date

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Time

02:00 PM IST

Hosted by

5paisa Capital Limited

Login Details:

Participant Link to log into the Conference on 20th October, 2022

https://registration.dsnl.in/2022/5Paisa_Capital/index.php

Steps to join the Call 1. Click on the link or copy and paste it in your browser.

2.

Enter your Name and details.

3.

Join as a Participant.

To ask a question

1.

Signal an operator by pressing "*" then "0" on your touchtone telephone.

Moderator

Name - Door Sabha Nigam Limited (DSNL)

Email Id ‐ customercare@dsnl.in Phone No‐ +91 44 6677 6600

5paisa Participants

Mr. Prakarsh Gagdani, Whole‐time Director & CEO

Mr. Gourav Munjal, Whole‐time Director & CFO

Participants are requested to log in 10 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled call.

Other Tips

1.

Please allow your browser to access your microphone.

2.

Use of Google Chrome Browser (or Microsoft edge or Safari) is

recommended.

3.

Close all other running applications on the device.

In case of any queries, please reach out to us at csteam@5paisa.com.

About 5paisa:

5paisa Capital Limited commenced operations in 2016 and has, since then, evolved into a major fintech player. The Company is among India's fastest‐growing technology‐driven financial service companies. The Company offers a wide range of financial products and services for all investment needs of customers. These include online discounted stock broking, depository services, research and distribution of mutual funds, peer‐to‐peer lending, among others.

We are registered with SEBI as a stock‐broker, depository participant and research analyst, and with AMFI as a mutual fund distributor. With services that are targeted at retail investors and high‐volume traders who actively invest and trade in securities markets. Our offerings are predominantly DIY (Do‐it‐Yourself) and low cost. We are a technology‐driven company with a robust and growing online presence. Our focus remains firmly on innovation, based on our understanding of customer behavior, and we constantly strive to achieve tech superiority as is visible through the developments of our robust trading platform, advanced mobile app, AI‐powered robo‐advisory platform, and paperless account opening process.

We continuously endeavor to enhance digital offerings, improve operational efficiency and augment customer satisfaction.

Disclaimer

5Paisa Capital Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 04:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
