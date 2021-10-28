789 Proposed Delisting from NSX subject to shareholders approval

NSX ANNOUNCEMENT

789 Holdings Limited Proposed Delisting from the

National Stock Exchange Subject to Shareholder Approval

28 October 2021

Today, 28 October 2021, 789 Holdings Limited (NSX: 789 or the Company) issued notices convening an annual general meeting of its shareholders, to be held on Tuesday 30 November 2021.

The meeting will consider a resolution that, if passed, will result in the delisting of the company from the National Stock Exchange (NSX).

Details of the proposal are set out in the meeting documents sent to shareholders, a copy of which has also been released to the market.

The Company proposes the following timetable for the implementation of the proposal:

Thursday 28 October 2021:Notices of Annual General Meeting Issued.

Tuesday 30 November 2021: Annual General Meeting held.

Wednesday 8 December 2021: Application to NSX to obtain waiver of 90 days' notice period (assuming shareholder approval is obtained).

Any shareholders wishing to trade on market should do so before the Company's close of trading upon withdrawal.

On behalf of the Board of 789 Holdings Limited.

Yours Sincerely,

789 Holdings Limited

Kai Zhu

Director