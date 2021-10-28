Notice of Annual General Meeting FY2021

789 HOLDINGS LIMITED ACN 628 136 658 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TIME: 3:00pm (AEST) DATE: 30 November 2021 PLACE: Virtual Meeting This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting. Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary on (+61 8) 9486 4036

CONTENTS PAGE Business of the Meeting (setting out the proposed resolutions) 4 Explanatory Statement (explaining the proposed resolutions) 6 Glossary 10 Proxy Form Enclosed IMPORTANT INFORMATION TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and subject to the latest government restrictions and public health laws, the Company is holding the Meeting virtually (Virtual Meeting). Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of 789 Holdings Limited on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 at 3.00 pm (AEST) (Meeting). The Company appreciates the understanding of its Shareholders during this difficult situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board encourages Shareholders to monitor the NSX and the Company's website for any updates in relation to the Meeting that may be provided. In the meantime, the Board encourages Shareholders to submit their proxies as early as possible, even if they intend to attend the Virtual Meeting, as the situation may change. VOTING AND PARTICIPATING IN THE MEETING BY VIRTUAL MEETING FACILITY Virtual Meeting Facility Shareholders who wish to participate in Meeting to be held on 30 November 2021 at 3.00 pm (AEST) may do so by dialling into the virtual meeting facility (Virtual Meeting Facility). To dial into the Zoom Virtual Meeting Facility please copy the following link to your web browser: https://zoom.us/j/97306657502?pwd=bzJUUDVuQUtteWdxZEtKOWlXemJvUT09 We recommend logging onto our online platform at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time for the Meeting. Shareholders who attend the Meeting virtually will be able to watch, listen, submit written questions and participate in all poll votes put to the Meeting. Shareholders who intend to participate and vote on a poll at the Meeting must contact the Company at nicholas.ong@minervacorporate.com.au notifying the Company that you intend to participate and vote on a poll at the Meeting by emailing the Company a poll form. You will also need to register and access the Meeting by videoconference to follow the meeting and timing of the poll as set out above. After receiving such notice the Company will send you a personalised poll form. The personalised poll form must be completed and returned to the Company after the poll has been called and prior to the close of polling. During the Meeting, the Chairman will notify you when and how you are able to complete and return the personalised poll form. The results of the Meeting are then expected to be announced on NSX later that day.

Asking Questions at the Meeting The Virtual Meeting Facility will include the ability for Shareholders to ask questions in relation to the business of the Meeting. Shareholders are also invited to submit questions in advance of the Meeting. You may send questions in writing to the share registry at the address set out on the proxy form or email your questions to the Company Secretary at: nicholas.ong@minervacorporate.com.au. Please ensure that your questions are received no later than 3.00 pm (AEST) on 26 November 2021. VOTING IN PERSON In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and subject to the latest government restrictions and public health laws, the Company is holding the Virtual Meeting. Shareholders wishing to attend the Meeting are encouraged to do so by electronic means. VOTING BY PROXY To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form. In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, members are advised that: each member has a right to appoint a proxy;

the proxy need not be a member of the Company; and

a member who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes may appoint 2 proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints 2 proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then in accordance with section

249X(3) of the Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half of the votes. Shareholders and their proxies should be aware that changes to the Corporations Act made in 2011 mean that: if proxy holders vote, they must cast all directed proxies as directed; and

any directed proxies which are not voted will automatically default to the Chair, who must vote the proxies as directed. Further details on these changes is set out below. Proxy vote if appointment specifies way to vote Section 250BB(1) of the Corporations Act provides that an appointment of a proxy may specify the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution and, if it does: the proxy need not vote on a show of hands, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (i.e. as directed); and

if the proxy has 2 or more appointments that specify different ways to vote on the resolution - the proxy must not vote on a show of hands; and

if the proxy is the chair of the meeting at which the resolution is voted on - the proxy must vote on a poll, and must vote that way (i.e. as directed); and

if the proxy is not the chair - the proxy need not vote on the poll, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (i.e. as directed). 2

Transfer of non-chair proxy to chair in certain circumstances Section 250BC of the Corporations Act provides that, if: an appointment of a proxy specifies the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution at a meeting of the Company's members; and

the appointed proxy is not the chair of the meeting; and

at the meeting, a poll is duly demanded on the resolution; and

either of the following applies: the proxy is not recorded as attending the meeting;

o the proxy does not vote on the resolution, the chair of the meeting is taken, before voting on the resolution closes, to have been appointed as the proxy for the purposes of voting on the resolution at the meeting. Voting Prohibition In accordance with section 250BD of the Corporations Act, a person appointed as a proxy must not vote on the basis of that appointment on Resolution 1 if the person is either: a member of the Key Management Personnel of the Company; or

a Closely Related Party of such a member, and the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on Resolution 1. However, the prohibition does not apply if the proxy is the Chair and the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even if Resolution 1 is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel of the Company. 3

BUSINESS OF THE MEETING AGENDA ORDINARY BUSINESS 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 together with the declaration of the directors, the Directors' Report, the Remuneration Report and the auditor's report. 2. RESOLUTION 1 - ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non-bindingresolution: "That, for the purpose of Section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report as contained in the Company's annual financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2021." Note: the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. Voting Prohibition Statement: A vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of any of the following persons: a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or a Closely Related Party of such a member. However, a person (the voter) described above may cast a vote on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either: the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or the voter is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy: i.does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and ii.expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. 3. RESOLUTION 2 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MR JOHN KNOX To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, Mr John Knox, having been appointed by the Directors on 8 September 2018 until this Annual General Meeting, retires in accordance with clause 20.2 of the Constitution and having offered himself for re-election and being eligible, is hereby re-elected as a Director of the Company." 4

