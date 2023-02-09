79 Resources : Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia, February 9, 2023 - 79 Resources Ltd. (CSE: SNR)("79 Resources" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment today of Mr. Brian Hearst to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Hearst is a Chartered Accountant with over 30 years of experience in the resource industry, including 15 years as a Chief Financial Officer of junior and senior public companies. He currently acts in a financial advisory capacity for emerging entities in the resource industry and prior thereto was the Chief Financial Officer of Canacol Energy Ltd., a publicly traded oil and gas company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Mr. Hearst is an experienced leader in corporate governance and serves on the board of directors for a number of publicly traded companies.

Mr. Hearst will serve as an independent director and replaces Mr. Will Rascan, who has today resigned his directorship position with 79 Resources. The Corporation expresses its gratitude to Mr. Rascan for his contributions to the Corporation during his tenure and extends its well wishes on his forward endeavours.

About 79 Resources Ltd. (CSE:SNR)

79 Resources is a Vancouver-based junior mining exploration company. Traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol SNR, the Corporation seeks to acquire, explore and develop mineral exploration projects.79 Resources is currently focused on its Five Point Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia and holds the North Preston Uranium Project in Saskatchewan. For additional information, please visit www.79resources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

​Ryan Kalt

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@79resources.com

Tel: 604.687.2038

