  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  79 Resources Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    SNR   CA8180751031

79 RESOURCES LTD.

(SNR)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  11:54:32 2023-02-09 am EST
0.0200 CAD    0.00%
79 Resources : Corporate Update

02/09/2023 | 04:01pm EST
79 Resources Ltd. - Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia, February 9, 2023 - 79 Resources Ltd. (CSE: SNR)("79 Resources" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment today of Mr. Brian Hearst to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Hearst is a Chartered Accountant with over 30 years of experience in the resource industry, including 15 years as a Chief Financial Officer of junior and senior public companies. He currently acts in a financial advisory capacity for emerging entities in the resource industry and prior thereto was the Chief Financial Officer of Canacol Energy Ltd., a publicly traded oil and gas company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Mr. Hearst is an experienced leader in corporate governance and serves on the board of directors for a number of publicly traded companies.

Mr. Hearst will serve as an independent director and replaces Mr. Will Rascan, who has today resigned his directorship position with 79 Resources. The Corporation expresses its gratitude to Mr. Rascan for his contributions to the Corporation during his tenure and extends its well wishes on his forward endeavours.

About 79 Resources Ltd. (CSE:SNR)

79 Resources is a Vancouver-based junior mining exploration company. Traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol SNR, the Corporation seeks to acquire, explore and develop mineral exploration projects.79 Resources is currently focused on its Five Point Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia and holds the North Preston Uranium Project in Saskatchewan. For additional information, please visit www.79resources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Ryan Kalt
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@79resources.com
Tel: 604.687.2038

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Attachments

Disclaimer

79 Resources Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 21:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
