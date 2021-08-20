20.08.2021 - 7C Solarparken AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
Bayreuth (pta/20.08.2021/12:01) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement
Voting Rights Announcement
1. Details of issuer:
|
Name:
|
7C Solarparken AG
|
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
529900SUURYOXKCQ6Z90
|
Street:
|
An der Feuerwache 15
|
Postal code:
|
95445
|
City:
|
Bayreuth, Germany
2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights
Change of breakdown of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Sufina BV
City of registered office, country: Wortegem-Petegem, Belgium
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
19.08.2021
6. Total positions
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
|
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|
New
|
3.34
|
0.00
|
3.34
|
76,362,473
|
Previous notification (if applicable)
|
2.89
|
0
|
2.89
|
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
|
ISIN
|
Absolute direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Absolute indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
In % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
In % indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
DE000A11QW68
|
2,546,784
|
0
|
3.34
|
0.00
|
Total:
|
|
2,546,784
|
|
3.34
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|
Type of instrument
|
Maturity / Expiration
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Voting Rights Absolute
|
Voting Rights in %
|
|
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
Total:
|
0
|
0.00
b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|
Type of instrument
|
Maturity / Expiration
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Cash or physical transaction
|
Voting Rights Absolute
|
Voting Rights in %
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0.00
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
Name
|
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting: N/A
10. Other useful information
Date
20.08.2021
