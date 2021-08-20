20.08.2021 - 7C Solarparken AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

Bayreuth (pta/20.08.2021/12:01) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement

Voting Rights Announcement

1. Details of issuer:

Name: 7C Solarparken AG Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SUURYOXKCQ6Z90 Street: An der Feuerwache 15 Postal code: 95445 City: Bayreuth, Germany

2. Reason for notification:

Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

Change of breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Sufina BV

City of registered office, country: Wortegem-Petegem, Belgium

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

19.08.2021

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.34 0.00 3.34 76,362,473 Previous notification (if applicable) 2.89 0 2.89

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN Absolute direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Absolute indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) In % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) In % indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A11QW68 2,546,784 0 3.34 0.00 Total: 2,546,784 3.34

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % 0 0.00 Total: 0 0.00

b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical transaction Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % 0 0.00

Total: 0 0.00

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Other useful information



Date

20.08.2021