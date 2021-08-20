Log in
    HRPK   DE000A11QW68

7C SOLARPARKEN AG

(HRPK)
20.08.2021 - 7C Solarparken AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

08/20/2021
20.08.2021 - 7C Solarparken AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

Bayreuth (pta/20.08.2021/12:01) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement

Voting Rights Announcement

1. Details of issuer:

Name:
7C Solarparken AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900SUURYOXKCQ6Z90
Street:
An der Feuerwache 15
Postal code:
95445
City:
Bayreuth, Germany

2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights
Change of breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Sufina BV
City of registered office, country: Wortegem-Petegem, Belgium

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
19.08.2021

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.34
0.00
3.34
76,362,473
Previous notification (if applicable)
2.89
0
2.89

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN
Absolute direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Absolute indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
In % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
In % indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A11QW68
2,546,784
0
3.34
0.00
Total:
2,546,784
3.34

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument
Maturity / Expiration
Exercise or conversion period
Voting Rights Absolute
Voting Rights in %
0
0.00
Total:
0
0.00

b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument
Maturity / Expiration
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical transaction
Voting Rights Absolute
Voting Rights in %
0
0.00
Total:
0
0.00

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Other useful information


Date
20.08.2021

Attachments

Disclaimer

7C Solarparken AG published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 10:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
7C SOLARPARKEN AG-17.09%331
NEXTERA ENERGY9.59%165 867
ENEL S.P.A.-4.28%94 077
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION16.73%82 227
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.93%76 894
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.46%70 285