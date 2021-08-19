Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  7Road Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    797   KYG806101013

7ROAD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(797)
  Report
7Road : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

08/19/2021 | 06:24am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

7Road Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 10:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 333 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
Net income 2019 10,8 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
Net cash 2019 98,1 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 539x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 5 723 M 887 M 881 M
EV / Sales 2018 9,06x
EV / Sales 2019 18,2x
Nbr of Employees 455
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart 7ROAD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
7Road Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cheng Peng Chief Executive Officer
Zheng Quan Li CFO, Joint Secretary & Executive Director
Shu Qi Meng Chairman
Jia Xu Chief Operating Officer
Jun Xue Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
7ROAD HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.36%887
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-10.79%64 418
NETEASE, INC.-12.54%54 484
NEXON CO., LTD.-33.18%17 197
NCSOFT CORPORATION-15.36%13 865
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.0.00%10 011