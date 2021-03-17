Log in
808 Renewable Energy Corp

808 RENEWABLE ENERGY CORP

(RNWR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

808 Renewable Energy Corporation Announces Acquisition of Controlling Interest in American Aircraft Manufacturer

03/17/2021 | 10:55am EDT
Bradenton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2021) - 808 Renewable Energy Corporation (OTC Pink: RNWR) ("808" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company has acquired controlling interest in SilverLight Aviation, LLC ("SilverLight"), a company specializing in the design and manufacture of gyroplane or autogyro aircraft in the form of kits or ready to fly aircraft. SilverLight was founded by Abid Farooqui, an engineer with over 15 years experience in the aeronautics field, who designed SilverLight's gyroplanes.

"We look forward to the opportunity to grow the Company. SilverLight's gyroplane designs are groundbreaking and gaining acceptance in the United States. Abid is a very bright engineer and with his technical insights we believe SilverLight will continue its expansion," commented David Chen, Chairman and President of 808.

Abid Farooqui, founder of Silverlight commented, "I am excited to work on this new endeavor. With the help of Mr. Chen's entrepreneurial experience, I believe that SilverLight will be able to expand its product offering and expand beyond the United States."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements using the words "hope," "anticipate," "may" and statements regarding the potential growth of the Company, and future plans and objectives of the Company and SilverLight, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

SilverLight Aviation, LLC

SilverLight Aviation, LLC is an American aircraft manufacturer based in Zephyrhills, Florida, specializing in the design and manufacture of gyroplane or autogyro aircraft in the form of kits or ready to fly aircraft.

Investor Contact:

David Chen, President
(631) 397-1111

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77597


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William C. Bossung Chief Executive Officer
Peter Kirkbride Chief Operating Officer
Michael Gustason Director
J. David Likens Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
808 RENEWABLE ENERGY CORP2,466.33%0
NEXTERA ENERGY-2.29%148 010
ENEL S.P.A.-0.46%99 221
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.79%81 305
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.59%71 022
ORSTED A/S-20.19%65 235
