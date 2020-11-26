88 Energy : Cleansing Notice

27 November 2020

Cleansing Notice

The Directors of the Company provide a notice for the purposes of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001.

1,666,666,667 fully paid ordinary shares were issued to professional and sophisticated investors at an issue price of A$0.006, of which 372,824,405 were issued under the Company's 10% Placement Capacity under Listing Rule 7.1A. and a futher 1,293,842,262 shares issued under the Company's 15% Placement Capacity under Listing Rule 7.1. The shares are part of a class of securities quoted on ASX and may be subject to a subsequent offer for sale.

The Company issued the Shares above without a disclosure document to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.

The Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with:

the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act; and section 674 of the Corporations Act.

There is no excluded information, as defined in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act, as at the date of this notice.

Yours faithfully

Dave Wall

Managing Director

88 Energy Ltd