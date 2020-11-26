Log in
88 ENERGY LIMITED

(88E)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
0.007 AUD   0.00%
04:41p88 ENERGY : Cleansing Notice
11/2588 ENERGY : Appendix 2A
11/2488 ENERGY : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
88 Energy : Cleansing Notice

11/26/2020 | 04:41pm EST
27 November 2020

Cleansing Notice

The Directors of the Company provide a notice for the purposes of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001.

1,666,666,667 fully paid ordinary shares were issued to professional and sophisticated investors at an issue price of A$0.006, of which 372,824,405 were issued under the Company's 10% Placement Capacity under Listing Rule 7.1A. and a futher 1,293,842,262 shares issued under the Company's 15% Placement Capacity under Listing Rule 7.1. The shares are part of a class of securities quoted on ASX and may be subject to a subsequent offer for sale.

The Company issued the Shares above without a disclosure document to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.

The Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with:

  1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act; and
  2. section 674 of the Corporations Act.

There is no excluded information, as defined in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act, as at the date of this notice.

Yours faithfully

Dave Wall

Managing Director

88 Energy Ltd



Disclaimer

88 Energy Limited published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 21:40:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -36,8 M -27,1 M -27,1 M
Net Debt 2019 6,77 M 4,98 M 4,98 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,79x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 62,5 M 46,0 M 46,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,01 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
David Wall Managing Director & Director
Michael John Evans Non-Executive Chairman
Ashley Gilbert Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
George Henry Stephen Staley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
88 ENERGY LIMITED-68.18%46
CNOOC LIMITED-25.93%54 837
CONOCOPHILLIPS-32.91%46 595
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-36.72%30 919
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-26.76%27 940
ECOPETROL S.A.-32.07%25 588
