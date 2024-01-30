88 Energy Limited is an Australia-based oil and gas exploration company. The Company is focused on oil exploration and appraisal activities across approximately 440,000 net acres in the Alaskan Central North Slope and NPR-A regions. The Company has a diversified portfolio of four prospective project areas: Project Icewine, Yukon Leases, Project Peregrine and the Umiat oil field. The Project Peregrine covers an area of approximately 195,973 acres. The Umiat Oil Field is located immediately adjacent to Project Peregrine. The Project Icewine is situated on the Central North Slope, Alaska and covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres. The Project Longhorn covers an area of approximately 1,300 net acres in West Andrews and Ector Countries in the Permian Basin.