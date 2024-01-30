88 Energy Ltd - Alaska-focused oil exploration company - Says Hickory-1 well discovery well flow test and stimulation program is set to begin in early February, while rig mobilisation will start in mid-February. Adds that the maiden prospective resource estimate for the Upper Schrader Bluff reservoir in its Leonis project is expected in the first half of 2024.
Current stock price: 0.24 pence, up 3.2%
12-month change: down 62%
