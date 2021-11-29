Log in
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/29
0.025 AUD   -3.85%
05:31p88 ENERGY : Merlin-2 Investor Presentation
PU
11/2488 Energy Selects Location for Merlin-2 Appraisal Well in Alaska
MT
11/2388 Energy Limited Selects Merlin-2 Well Location
CI
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

88 Energy : Merlin-2 Investor Presentation

11/29/2021 | 05:31pm EST
ersonal use only

MERLIN-2

INVESTOR

NOVEMBER 2021

UPDATE

ersonal use only

88 ENERGY IS AN OIL AND GAS COMPANY

FOCUSED ON UNLOCKING VALUE FROM A PORTFOLIO OF WORLD CLASS ASSETS ON THE NORTH SLOPE OF ALASKA

THE MERLIN-2 APPRAISAL WELL

Merlin-1

Merlin-2

SCHEDULED FOR Q1 2022 IS

TARGETING 652 MILLION

N14

N18 N19N20

BARRELS1,2

  1. Mean unrisked resource - Net Entitlement to 88 Energy
  2. Please refer to cautionary statement on page 3.

ersonal use only

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Note:

  1. Net Reserves to 88 Energy entitlement
  2. Mean unrisked resource - Net Entitlement to 88 Energy

1 WORLD CLASS PORTFOLIO OF ALASKAN ACREAGE

Combined portfolio with 3.4 billion BOE* 2 prospective resource and 2P reserves of 94 million barrels of oil* 1

2 MERLIN-2 APPRAISAL WELL PLANNED Q1 2022

Follow up to the successful Merlin-1 exploration well in Q1 2021 the Merlin-2 appraisal well targeting 652 million barrels of oil* 2

3 PROVEN OPERATOR WITH A TRACK RECORD OF DELIVERY

Five wells drilled on the North Slope since 2016, all operated by 88 Energy

4

STRONG BOARD AND MANAGEMENT TEAM

Technically and commercially strong team with extensive international

oil and gas experience and networks

*Cautionary Statement: The estimated quantities of petroleum that may be potentially recovered by the application of a future development project relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration, appraisal and evaluation are required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially movable hydrocarbons.

ersonal use only

NORTH SLOPE, ALASKA

Major discoveries and 88 Energy acreage map

2

Note:

5. Please refer to cautionary statements on page 3

1.

Independent estimate (Conventional)

2.

Armstrong, 2016

BBO: Billion barrels of oil

3.

Conoco, 2018

MMBBL: Million barrels of oi

4. Mean unrisked resource - Net Entitlement to 88 Energy

RECENT LOCAL DISCOVERIES

Brookian sequence

1.40 BBO

0.75 BBO

Pikka, 20162

Willow, 20183

88 ENERGY ACREAGE

Conventional prospective resource

1.62 BBO

1.77 BBO

Project Peregrine1,4,5

Project Icewine1,4,5

0.65 BBO

Merlin-2

MMBBL1,4,5

Appraisal well targeting 652

4

ersonal use only

NORTH SLOPE ACTIVITY 2022

Delivering exceptional opportunities to shareholders year-on-year

  • 88 Energy has an exceptional track record of delivering exploration wells year-on-year, providing shareholders with exposure to multiple significant exploration opportunities
  • Merlin-2is considered one of the largest exploration / appraisal opportunities being drilled in 2022 globally

Doyon's Arctic Fox - commissioned for the Merlin-2 well

Merlin-2 provides significant potential upside for shareholders

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

88 Energy Limited published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 22:30:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
