88 Energy : Merlin-2 Investor Presentation

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Note:
-
Net Reserves to 88 Energy entitlement
-
Mean unrisked resource - Net Entitlement to 88 Energy
1 WORLD CLASS PORTFOLIO OF ALASKAN ACREAGE
Combined portfolio with 3.4 billion BOE* 2 prospective resource and 2P reserves of 94 million barrels of oil* 1
2 MERLIN-2 APPRAISAL WELL PLANNED Q1 2022
Follow up to the successful Merlin-1 exploration well in Q1 2021 the Merlin-2 appraisal well targeting 652 million barrels of oil* 2
3 PROVEN OPERATOR WITH A TRACK RECORD OF DELIVERY
Five wells drilled on the North Slope since 2016, all operated by 88 Energy
|
4
|
STRONG BOARD AND MANAGEMENT TEAM
|
Technically and commercially strong team with extensive international
|
|
oil and gas experience and networks
*Cautionary Statement: The estimated quantities of petroleum that may be potentially recovered by the application of a future development project relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration, appraisal and evaluation are required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially movable hydrocarbons.
NORTH SLOPE ACTIVITY 2022
Delivering exceptional opportunities to shareholders year-on-year
-
88 Energy has an exceptional track record of delivering exploration wells year-on-year, providing shareholders with exposure to multiple significant exploration opportunities
-
Merlin-2is considered one of the largest exploration / appraisal opportunities being drilled in 2022 globally
Doyon's Arctic Fox - commissioned for the Merlin-2 well
Merlin-2 provides significant potential upside for shareholders
