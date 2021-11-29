88 Energy : Merlin-2 Investor Presentation

1 WORLD CLASS PORTFOLIO OF ALASKAN ACREAGE

Combined portfolio with 3.4 billion BOE* 2 prospective resource and 2P reserves of 94 million barrels of oil* 1

2 MERLIN-2 APPRAISAL WELL PLANNED Q1 2022

Follow up to the successful Merlin-1 exploration well in Q1 2021 the Merlin-2 appraisal well targeting 652 million barrels of oil* 2

3 PROVEN OPERATOR WITH A TRACK RECORD OF DELIVERY

Five wells drilled on the North Slope since 2016, all operated by 88 Energy

4 STRONG BOARD AND MANAGEMENT TEAM Technically and commercially strong team with extensive international oil and gas experience and networks

*Cautionary Statement: The estimated quantities of petroleum that may be potentially recovered by the application of a future development project relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration, appraisal and evaluation are required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially movable hydrocarbons.