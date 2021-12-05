88 Energy : Proposed issue of securities - 88E

Proposed issue of securities Announcement Summary Entity name 88 ENERGY LIMITED Announcement Type New announcement Date of this announcement 5/12/2021 The Proposed issue is: A placement or other type of issue Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue Maximum Number of ASX +security code +Security description +securities to be issued 88E ORDINARY FULLY PAID 407,650,000 Proposed +issue date 6/12/2021 Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Proposed issue of securities 1 / 5

Proposed issue of securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1.1 Name of +Entity 88 ENERGY LIMITED We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules. If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation). 1.2 Registered Number Type Registration Number ABN 80072974179 1.3 ASX issuer code 88E The announcement is New announcement Date of this announcement 5/12/2021 1.6 The Proposed issue is: A placement or other type of issue Proposed issue of securities 2 / 5

Proposed issue of securities Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue Part 7A - Conditions 7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis? No Part 7B - Issue details Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? Existing class Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities? No Details of +securities proposed to be issued ASX +security code and description 88E : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Number of +securities proposed to be issued 407,650,000 Offer price details Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration? No Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities Shares issued as part of a pre-payment for services associated with the Merlin-2 well. Refer ASX Announcement lodged on 6 December 2021. Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities 10,598,900.000000 Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class? Yes Proposed issue of securities 3 / 5

Proposed issue of securities Part 7C - Timetable 7C.1 Proposed +issue date 6/12/2021 Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements 7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No 7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1? Yes 7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1? 407,650,000 shares 7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)? No 7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No 7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No 7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? Yes 7D.4a Please enter the number and +class of the +securities subject to +voluntary escrow and the date from which they will cease to be subject to +voluntary escrow 407,650,000 shares subject to voluntary escrow and released in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the agreement between Elko and the Company as detailed in the announcement lodged with ASX on 6 December 2021. Part 7E - Fees and expenses 7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No 7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? Proposed issue of securities 4 / 5