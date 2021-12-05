88 Energy : Proposed issue of securities - 88E

Proposed issue of securities
|
Announcement Summary
|
|
|
Entity name
|
|
|
88 ENERGY LIMITED
|
|
|
Announcement Type
|
|
|
New announcement
|
|
|
Date of this announcement
|
|
|
5/12/2021
|
|
|
The Proposed issue is:
|
|
|
A placement or other type of issue
|
|
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
|
|
|
|
Maximum Number of
|
ASX +security code
|
+Security description
|
+securities to be issued
|
88E
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
407,650,000
Proposed +issue date
6/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
1 / 5
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
88 ENERGY LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
ABN
|
80072974179
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
88E
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
5/12/2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
2 / 5
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
No
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
88E : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
407,650,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Shares issued as part of a pre-payment for services associated with the Merlin-2 well. Refer ASX Announcement lodged on 6 December 2021.
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
10,598,900.000000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
3 / 5
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
6/12/2021
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
Yes
7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
407,650,000 shares
7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?
No
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? Yes
7D.4a Please enter the number and +class of the +securities subject to +voluntary escrow and the date from which they will cease to be subject to +voluntary escrow
407,650,000 shares subject to voluntary escrow and released in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the agreement between Elko and the Company as detailed in the announcement lodged with ASX on 6 December 2021.
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No
7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
4 / 5
Proposed issue of securities
No
7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue
Part 7F - Further Information
7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
Shares issued as part of a pre-payment for services associated with the Merlin-2 well. Refer ASX Announcement lodged on 6 December 2021.
7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No
7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue
7F.3 Any on-sale of the +securities proposed to be issued within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:
The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
5 / 5