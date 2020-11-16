88 Energy : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
17 November 2020
88 Energy Limited (ASX: 88E) - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of 88 Energy Limited ('88E') will be placed in trading halt at the request of 88E, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 19 November 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
Daniel Nicholson
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
|
17 November 2020
|
Market Announcement 1/1
|
ASX Limited
|
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
17 November 2020
Attn: Manager of ASX Announcements
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 40 Central Park
152-158 St George's Terrace
Perth WA 6000
To whom it may concern,
REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT
88 Energy Limited (the "Company") requests that the securities of the Company be placed in a trading halt as follows:
-
The trading halt has been requested pending the realease by the Company of an announcement in relation to a capital raising;
-
The trading halt should be until the release of the announcement by the Company, expected to be no later than market pre-open Thursday, 19th November 2020; and
-
The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.
Yours faithfully
Dave Wall
Managing Director
88 Energy Ltd
|
www. 88energy.com
|
ABN 80 072 964 179
|
|
|
Level 2, 5 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005
|
PO Box 1674, West Perth WA 6872 Australia Phone +61 8 9485 0990
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
88 Energy Limited published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 22:42:03 UTC