88 ENERGY LIMITED

(88E)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/16
0.008 AUD   0.00%
05:43p88 ENERGY : Trading Halt
PU
11/1088 ENERGY : Large Independently Assessed Resource at Project Icewine
PU
11/0488 ENERGY : Lapsed Performance Rights & Appendix 3Y
PU
88 Energy : Trading Halt

11/16/2020 | 05:43pm EST

Market Announcement

17 November 2020

88 Energy Limited (ASX: 88E) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of 88 Energy Limited ('88E') will be placed in trading halt at the request of 88E, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 19 November 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Daniel Nicholson

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

17 November 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

17 November 2020

Attn: Manager of ASX Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 40 Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace

Perth WA 6000

To whom it may concern,

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

88 Energy Limited (the "Company") requests that the securities of the Company be placed in a trading halt as follows:

  1. The trading halt has been requested pending the realease by the Company of an announcement in relation to a capital raising;
  2. The trading halt should be until the release of the announcement by the Company, expected to be no later than market pre-open Thursday, 19th November 2020; and
  3. The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Yours faithfully

Dave Wall

Managing Director

88 Energy Ltd

www. 88energy.com

ABN 80 072 964 179

Level 2, 5 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005

PO Box 1674, West Perth WA 6872 Australia Phone +61 8 9485 0990

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

88 Energy Limited published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 22:42:03 UTC
