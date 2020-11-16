88 Energy : Trading Halt

Market Announcement

17 November 2020

88 Energy Limited (ASX: 88E) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of 88 Energy Limited ('88E') will be placed in trading halt at the request of 88E, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 19 November 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Daniel Nicholson

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)