88 Energy Limited is an Australia-based oil and gas exploration and production company with a North American focus. The Company has operator exploration interests in onshore Alaska and non-operator production interests in onshore Texas. Its Project Phoenix is situated on the Central North Slope, Alaska. Its Project Leonis consists of 10 leases covering approximately 25,600 contiguous acres immediately south of Prudhoe Bay on the North Slope of Alaska. It owns a 45% non-operated working interest in onshore Petroleum exploration license 93 (PEL 93), located in the Owambo Basin, Republic of Namibia (Namibia). Its Project Icewine is situated on the Central North Slope, Alaska and covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres. The Company, through its joint venture subsidiary, Bighorn Energy, LLC, holds a 75% ownership interest in Bighorn Phase 3, which is located in the Permian Basin, Texas, United States.