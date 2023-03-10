Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. 88 Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    88E   AU00000088E2

88 ENERGY LIMITED

(88E)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:47 2023-03-10 am EST
0.0130 AUD   +8.33%
04:56a88 Energy jumps as drilling begins at Hickory-1 in Alaska
AN
03/0888 Energy annual loss stretches on impairment expense
AN
02/28Alaska watchdog approves 88 Energy forming of Phoenix acreage unit
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

88 Energy jumps as drilling begins at Hickory-1 in Alaska

03/10/2023 | 04:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

88 Energy Ltd - Alaska-focused oil exploration company - Begins the drilling of the Hickory-1 exploration well at Project Phoenix in Alaska. The well is designed to appraise up to six conventional reservoir targets and 647 million barrels of oil. It is permitted to a total depth of up to 12,500 feet. Hickory-1 is planned to be initially drilled to 3,500 feet, with surface casing installed and the blow-out preventer system tested. This is expected to take up to two weeks in total. Drilling to total depth is expected to take an additional two weeks. Flow testing at the well is planned to be undertaken during the 2023/2024 winter season, subject to well results.

Current stock price: 0.72 pence, up 5.9% in London on Friday morning

12-month change: down 68%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
88 ENERGY LIMITED 8.33% 0.013 Delayed Quote.9.09%
BRENT OIL -0.66% 81 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
WTI -0.77% 75.015 Delayed Quote.-4.79%
All news about 88 ENERGY LIMITED
04:56a88 Energy jumps as drilling begins at Hickory-1 in Alaska
AN
03/0888 Energy annual loss stretches on impairment expense
AN
02/28Alaska watchdog approves 88 Energy forming of Phoenix acreage unit
AN
02/2888 Energy Wins Approval to Form Unit Over Project Phoenix Area in Alaska
MT
02/2888 Energy Limited Announces Formation of Unit Approved over Project Phoenix
CI
02/2788 Energy nears completion with ice pad construction
AN
02/2688 Energy Limited Announces Hickory-1 Pre-Spud Operations on Track
CI
02/06FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.8% Amid Strong US Jobs Data
DJ
02/06UK Building Shares Drop After Activity Falls in January
DJ
02/0688 Energy gets permit to drill permit for Hickory-1 well in Alaska
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -2,00 M -1,32 M -1,32 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 241 M 160 M 160 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart 88 ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
88 Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 88 ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ashley Gilbert Managing Director & Director
Philip A. Byrne Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Benkovic Chief Operating Officer
George Henry Stephen Staley Non-Executive Director
Joanne Kendrick Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
88 ENERGY LIMITED9.09%160
CHEVRON CORPORATION-10.57%310 769
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.33%130 689
CNOOC LIMITED20.64%72 957
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-11.21%69 251
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.92%63 530