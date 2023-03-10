88 Energy jumps as drilling begins at Hickory-1 in Alaska

88 Energy Ltd - Alaska-focused oil exploration company - Begins the drilling of the Hickory-1 exploration well at Project Phoenix in Alaska. The well is designed to appraise up to six conventional reservoir targets and 647 million barrels of oil. It is permitted to a total depth of up to 12,500 feet. Hickory-1 is planned to be initially drilled to 3,500 feet, with surface casing installed and the blow-out preventer system tested. This is expected to take up to two weeks in total. Drilling to total depth is expected to take an additional two weeks. Flow testing at the well is planned to be undertaken during the 2023/2024 winter season, subject to well results.

Current stock price: 0.72 pence, up 5.9% in London on Friday morning

12-month change: down 68%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

