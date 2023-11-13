(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Atalaya Mining PLC - Nicosia, Cyprus-based Europe-focused copper producer - Says it intends to apply for admission to the London Stock Exchange's Main Market. Says movement of listing from AIM will enhance its profile, appeal to new investors and build on its project success. Says it does not intend to raise funds in connection to the admission. Expects admission before the end of 2023, AIM shares expected to be cancelled before end of December. Chief Executive Alberto Lavandeira says: "We are committed to building upon the significant growth we have achieved to date and our intention to seek admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List reflects our confidence in our future prospects, our expanding investor base and our ambition to become a multi-asset producer with a portfolio of sustainable, scalable and low-risk operations."

Alkemy Capital Investments PLC - London-based company focused on acquisitions in the mining and technology metals sectors - Says subsidiary Tees Valley Lithium Ltd signs lithium supply heads of terms deal with Wogen Resources Ltd. Says deal will secure lithium feedstock for first train of its proposed merchant refinery. Adds that Wogen will supply 20,000 tonnes per year, enough for the first train at the Wilton site for a 5-year period. Notes that lithium price will be negotiated periodically. Expects strong interest from potential offtake partners, discussions continue. Says Wilton refinery expected to be in full production by 2026. Chair Paul Atherley comments: "Signing an agreement with a leading international lithium trader is a significant validation of the project showcasing TVL's strategic drive to ensure consistency in its refining operations backed by Wogen's global expertise and robust trading operations."

Adriatic Metals PLC - precious and base metals explorer and developer that owns the Vares silver project in Bosnia & Herzegovina and the Raska zinc deposit in Serbia - Says exploration drilling at Rupice Northwest, that was not included in its mineral resource estimate, has expanded its deposit. Ads that drilling has continued converting inferred mineralisation to indicated levels. Adds that drilling at its RNW Lower Zone has returned significant high-grade gold and copper, including 43 metres at 2,544 grammes per tonne silver equivalent, including 9.1 grammes of gold per tonne and 1.8% copper. Chief Executive Officer Paul Cronin says: "RNW has expanded westward and to the southeast, bringing it closer to the Rupice deposit and access to underground mining. High silver, zinc and lead grades continue at mineable widths with elevated gold and copper grades."

Goldstone Resources Ltd - Ghana-focused gold producer and explorer - Says its secured gold loan from Asian Investment Management Services Ltd, its principal creditor, is due to be repaid. Says no default notice has been issued, but that the company will have 14 days to repay if a notice is issued. Adds that it is seeking solutions for the repayment of the loan, and is in discussions to renegotiate the payment terms of the loan.

88 Energy Ltd - Alaska-focused oil and gas company based in Subiaco, Western Australia - Signs three-stage farm-in deal with subsidiary of Monitor Exploration Ltd to earn up to 45% working interest in the onshore petroleum exploration licence 93 in the Owambo Basin in Namibia. Says there is future potential to become project operator. Says its forward programme includes the acquisition of 200 line-kilometres of low-impact 2D seismic in mid-2024, as well as a potential initial exploration well in the first half of 2025. Says farm-in deal is subject to government approval, expected in first quarter of 2024. Managing Director Ashley Gilbert says: "The execution of this farm-in agreement with Monitor provides 88 Energy and its shareholders with a fantastic opportunity to earn a significant working interest in a very large scale, highly prospective, under-explored acreage position on attractive and logically staged commercial terms."

Frenkel Topping Group PLC - professional and financial services firm focused on personal injury and clinical negligence - Extends partnership with Hodge, Jones & Allen with 50.50 joint venture. Says partnership sees HJA joint with its independent financial advice division under HJA Financial Management Services Ltd. Says its Chief Operating Officer Mark Holt and Chief Financial Officer Elaine Cullen-Grant will act as directors, alongside HJA's partner Chun Wong and Director Judy Hardy. Holt said: "Our Working in Partnership programme is designed to create alliances between Frenkel Topping and stand out firms in the Personal Injury and Clinical Negligence space who share the same ethos and a mutual drive to achieve the right outcomes in litigation and beyond settlement."

