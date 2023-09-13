(Alliance News) - 888 Holdings PLC on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sean Wilkins as its new chief financial officer, with Yariv Dafna set to step down from the role next month.

The Gibraltar-based betting operator, which owns the William Hill and Mr Green brands, said Wilkins's appointment will take effect on February 1 next year.

888's current CFO Yariv Dafna will step down and leave its board on October 2, after which Chief Strategy Officer Vaughan Lewis will serve as interim CFO until Wilkins joins the company.

888 said: "[Wilkins] is a proven CFO with an excellent track record of value creation in both public and private companies across multiple leading consumer-facing businesses, and in non-executive and executive roles."

Wilkins most recently was CFO of Romanian online gaming firm Superbet, having assumed the role in January last year. He was previously CFO of Big Bus Tours from 2015 to 2022 and of Domino's Pizza Group PLC from 2013 to 2015. 88 said Wilkins was "instrumental" in Big Bus Tours's "significant global expansion" and caused its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to more than double during his tenure.

888 previously announced in July that it had hired former Fortuna Entertainment Group CEO Per Widerstrom as its new CEO, effective October 16, following a six-month search prompted by the abrupt resignation of Itai Pazner in January.

Executive Chair Jon Mendelsohn commented: "Alongside [Widerstrom]...and the rest of the leadership team, the board is highly confident that the group has an outstanding executive team in place with the right skills and capabilities to deliver the group's clear strategic plans and priorities."

Shares in 888 Holdings were down 0.1% at 126.23 pence in London on Wednesday morning.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.