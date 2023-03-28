Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. 888 Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    888   GI000A0F6407

888 HOLDINGS PLC

(888)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:01:05 2023-03-28 am EDT
53.05 GBX   -2.66%
05:48a888 : Statement Regarding Regulatory Settlement
PU
05:18a888's William Hill to pay record fine
AN
04:18aStocks steady as banking worries ease
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

888 : Statement Regarding Regulatory Settlement

03/28/2023 | 05:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Statement Regarding Regulatory Settlement

888 (LSE: 888) notes the announcement from the UK Gambling Commission (GC) relating to certain failures in 2020 and 2021 in William Hill's social responsibility and anti-money laundering ("AML") policies and procedures before William Hill's ownership by the Group. The regulatory settlement amounts to £19.2 million and was already provided for in the Group's accounts.

A company spokesperson commented:

"The settlement relates to the period when William Hill was under the previous ownership and management. After William Hill was acquired, the company quickly addressed the identified issues with the implementation of a rigorous action plan.

The entire Group shares the GC's commitment to improve compliance standards across the industry and we will continue to work collaboratively with the regulator and other stakeholders to achieve this."

Enquiries and further information:

888 Holdings Plc

+44(0) 800 029 3050

Andrew Friel, Head of Corporate Affairs

James Finney, Director of IR

ir@888holdings.com

Media

888@hudsonsandler.com

Hudson Sandler

Alex Brennan / Charlotte Cobb / Andy Richards

+44(0) 207 796 4133

About 888 Holdings Plc:

888 Holdings plc (and together with its subsidiaries, "888" or the "Group") is one of the world's leading betting and gaming companies. In 2022, the Group acquired the international (non-US) business of William Hill to create a global industry leader. Headquartered in Gibraltar, and listed in London, the Group operates from 15 offices around the world and employs over 12,000 people globally.

The Group's mission is to lead the gambling world in creating the best betting and gaming experiences, bringing unrivalled moments of excitement to people's day-to-day lives. It achieves this by developing state-of-the-art technology and content-rich products that provide fun, fair, and safe betting and gaming entertainment to customers around the world.

The Group owns and operates internationally renowned brands including 888casino, 888sport, 888poker, William Hill and Mr Green. In addition, the Group operates the SI Sportsbook brand in the US in partnership with Authentic Brands Group.

Find out more at:

http://corporate.888.com/

Back to news

Attachments

Disclaimer

888 Holdings plc published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 09:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about 888 HOLDINGS PLC
05:48a888 : Statement Regarding Regulatory Settlement
PU
05:18a888's William Hill to pay record fine
AN
04:18aStocks steady as banking worries ease
AN
02:58aDiageo CEO to retire; UK shop inflation hits record
AN
02:58a888's William Hill businesses to pay record GBP19.2 million fine in UK
AN
02:39aUK's William Hill fined $24 million for widespread gambling failures
RE
02:07aBritish gambling regulator fines William Hill companies 19.2 mln stg
RE
03/23FTSE 100 Closes 0.9% Lower as Banks Struggle
DJ
03/23BOE Signals Dovish Note in Commentary After Rate Rise
DJ
03/23BOE Lifts Rates by Quarter Point; Pound Extends Gains
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on 888 HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 258 M - -
Net income 2022 -32,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 143 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,3x
Yield 2022 33,7%
Capitalization 298 M 298 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 1 746
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart 888 HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
888 Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 888 HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,67 $
Average target price 1,88 $
Spread / Average Target 181%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Mendelsohn Non-Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yariv Dafna Chief Financial Officer & Director
Anne de Kerckhove Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Summerfield Independent Non-Executive Director
Limor Ganot Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
888 HOLDINGS PLC-37.32%298
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC25.64%30 700
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED0.39%28 818
EVOLUTION AB30.98%27 582
SANDS CHINA LTD1.93%27 219
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED20.02%15 982
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer