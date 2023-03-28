888 : Statement Regarding Regulatory Settlement

888 (LSE: 888) notes the announcement from the UK Gambling Commission (GC) relating to certain failures in 2020 and 2021 in William Hill's social responsibility and anti-money laundering ("AML") policies and procedures before William Hill's ownership by the Group. The regulatory settlement amounts to £19.2 million and was already provided for in the Group's accounts.

A company spokesperson commented:

"The settlement relates to the period when William Hill was under the previous ownership and management. After William Hill was acquired, the company quickly addressed the identified issues with the implementation of a rigorous action plan.

The entire Group shares the GC's commitment to improve compliance standards across the industry and we will continue to work collaboratively with the regulator and other stakeholders to achieve this."

