  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. 888 Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    888   GI000A0F6407

888 HOLDINGS PLC

(888)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:03:37 2023-01-13 am EST
89.20 GBX   -4.60%
04:51aFTSE 100 Rises as Miners, Banks Gain
DJ
04:30a888 revenue down despite World Cup boost; CFO to step down
AN
03:14aUK Economy Performing Better Than Expected But Unlikely to Avoid Recession
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

888 revenue down despite World Cup boost; CFO to step down

01/13/2023 | 04:30am EST
(Alliance News) - 888 Holdings PLC on Friday said fourth-quarter revenue declined amid regulatory measures hitting its UK online segment, despite the football World Cup contributing to a "successful fourth quarter".

Meanwhile, Chief Financial Officer Yariv Dafna will step down on March 31, after the Gibraltar-based online betting and gaming company publishes its 2022 results.

Revenue in the fourth quarter to December 31 fell by 2.6% to GBP458 million from GBP470 million. For the whole year, revenue was 3.0% lower at GBP1.85 billion from GBP1.91 billion. 888 said the revenue figures are provided pro forma, as if it had owned William Hill for all of both years.

"Trading during the fourth quarter of 2022 was in-line with board expectations," 888 said.

"Online revenues [were] stable compared to the third quarter of 2022, and 5% lower than the prior year, with a continuation of the trends seen in the first nine months of the year, with strong performances across a number of regulated countries being offset by the impact of proactive enhanced player safety measures within the UK Online segment."

888 said the World Cup contributed to a "successful fourth quarter". Online player days at William Hill rose 22% versus the UEFA European Championships in summer 2021. 888 sealed the acquisition of William Hill's non-US business in July of last year for an enterprise value of GBP1.95 billion.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for 2022 will be in line with 888's guidance range of GBP305 million to GBP315 million, it said. Adjusted Ebitda was reported in dollars in 2021, coming in at USD165.0 million, though this didn't include William Hill.

The outlook for 2023 remained unchanged, 888 said, anticipating revenue to be lower by a low single digit percentage, and an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margin of at least 20%.

888 shares were 4.7% lower at 89.14 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about 888 HOLDINGS PLC
03:00aWorld Cup boosts for UK GDP and ITV streaming
AN
02:52aFTSE 100 to Extend Rally, Tracking Global Gains
DJ
02:24a888 Holdings Affirms FY23 Outlook as FY22 Total Revenue Slips
MT
02:23a888 Holdings CFO To Step Down
MT
02:14aUK's 888 Holdings finance chief steps down
RE
2022Deutsche Bank Trims 888's PT, Affirms Buy Rating
MT
2022LONDON BROKER RATINGS: JPMorgan cuts Marks & Spencer to 'underweig..
AN
Analyst Recommendations on 888 HOLDINGS PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 252 M - -
Net income 2022 -29,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -33,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 507 M 507 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 746
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart 888 HOLDINGS PLC
888 Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends 888 HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,14 $
Average target price 2,54 $
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Itai Pazner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yariv Dafna Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jonathan Mendelsohn Non-Executive Chairman
Anne de Kerckhove Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Summerfield Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
888 HOLDINGS PLC7.53%507
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED2.62%29 601
SANDS CHINA LTD9.65%29 423
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC10.89%26 503
EVOLUTION AB10.44%22 821
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED5.64%14 619