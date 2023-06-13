Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. 888 Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    888   GI000A0F6407

888 HOLDINGS PLC

(888)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:40:30 2023-06-13 am EDT
112.80 GBX   +5.72%
04:40a888 jumps after selling Latvian business
AN
04:32a888 shares up as completes EUR28 million sale of Latvian business
AN
03:46aUK jobs and pay raise expectations of rate hike
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

888 shares up as completes EUR28 million sale of Latvian business

06/13/2023 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - 888 Holdings PLC shares were up on Tuesday, after it said it has completed the EUR28.3 million sales of its Latvian business.

888 Holdings is a Chichester, England-based betting and gaming company, with brands including William Hill, 888 and Mr Green. Its shares were up 4.2% to 111.20 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

In May, 888 said it had sold its Latvian business to Paf Consulting Abp for up to EUR28.3 million. Paf Consulting manufactures and distributes gaming consoles.

The sale is for 100% of the business, with an initial consideration of EUR24 million to be paid in cash upon completion of the transaction, and a further potential earn-out of up to EUR4.3 million, payable in 2024 upon completion of this year's audited financials.

888 Holdings had owned 90% of the Latvian business.

In May, 888 had told investors the cash from the sale would be used for general corporate purposes.

"The sale of the Latvian business marks another positive step in the execution of our integration programme. This sale generates cash proceeds from a non-core market to support our deleveraging plans, as well as enabling reinvestment into our core and growth markets."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about 888 HOLDINGS PLC
04:40a888 jumps after selling Latvian business
AN
04:32a888 shares up as completes EUR28 million sale of Latvian business
AN
03:46aUK jobs and pay raise expectations of rate hike
AN
02:52aHigher call after surprise fall in UK unemployment
AN
02:28aGambling Company 888 Completes Sale of Business in Latvia
MT
06/08Galliford Try settles contract dispute
AN
06/07Stocks dip after surprise hike by Bank of Canada
AN
06/07Global markets live: Stellantis, Diageo, Boeing, Shell, Barclays...
MS
06/07Cautious trade as focus turns to rate decisions
AN
06/07888 soars on backing from ex-GVC directors
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on 888 HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 207 M - -
Net income 2023 -53,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 190 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -11,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 598 M 598 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
EV / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 12 019
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart 888 HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
888 Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 888 HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,33 $
Average target price 1,87 $
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Mendelsohn Non-Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yariv Dafna Chief Financial Officer & Director
Anne de Kerckhove Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Summerfield Independent Non-Executive Director
Limor Ganot Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
888 HOLDINGS PLC22.71%598
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC36.32%33 978
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-0.29%28 689
SANDS CHINA LTD6.76%28 567
EVOLUTION AB38.39%27 776
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED24.74%16 821
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer