(Reuters) - British bookmaker 888 Holdings retained its forecast of higher full-year profit on Tuesday, as effective cost-cutting measures led to a 9% rise in first-half earnings.
The Gibraltar-headquartered company posted an adjusted core profit of 155.6 million pounds ($197.77 million), up from 142.5 million pounds a year ago.
