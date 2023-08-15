888 Holdings Public Limited Company is a betting and gaming company. The Company owns and operates international brands, including William Hill, 888casino, 888poker, 888sport, and Mr Green. In addition, it operates the SI Sportsbook and SI Casino brands in the United States in partnership with Authentic Brands Group. Its segments include Retail, UK online, and International. The Retail segment includes all activity undertaken in licensed betting offices (LBOs) including gaming machines. The UK Online segment offers all online activity, including sports betting, casino, poker and other gaming products along with telephone betting services that are incurred within the United Kingdom and Ireland. The International segment offers all online activity, including sports betting, casino, poker and other gaming products along with telephone betting services that are incurred within all territories excluding the United Kingdom. It operates in the United Kingdom, Rest of World, Italy and Spain.