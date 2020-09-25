Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  888 Holdings plc    888   GI000A0F6407

888 HOLDINGS PLC

(888)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/25 11:36:09 am
207.5 GBX   +12.16%
12:08pConsumer stocks help UK shares end harsh week higher
RE
04:52aConsumer stocks help UK shares end harsh week higher
RE
09/23888 : Gambling firm 888 Holdings names lobbyist Jonathan Mendelsohn as chair
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consumer stocks help UK shares end harsh week higher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 12:08pm EDT
Traders look at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

A near 44% surge in bookmaker William Hill on takeover offers lifted consumer stocks on Friday, helping UK shares outperform European peers and end a tumultuous week on a high note.

Without disclosing the value, buyout firm Apollo and U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment made offers for the British betting firm, which had a market value of 2.28 billion pounds ($2.90 billion) at Thursday's close.

"William Hill had been one of the big gainers since March among UK equities... The news of course has done what bid approaches always do, namely lift the rest of the sector as well," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.

William Hill's peers GVC, Flutter Entertainment and 888 Holdings rose between 6.8% and 16.7%.

The moves helped London's mid-caps index end up 1.4% in its best day in three weeks.

The blue-chips FTSE 100 index rose 0.3% but losses for miners <.FTNMX1770> and oil stocks <.FTNMX0530>, which tracked commodity prices lower, and banks <.FTNMX8350>, which extended losses to a fourth straight session, kept gains in check. [MET/L] [IRONORE/] [O/R]

But the moves stood out as Europe declined with the pan-European STOXX 600 index closing down 0.1%, while German shares lost 1%. [.EU]

Fading hopes of an economic recovery, anticipation of severe restrictions in the UK to curb a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the scaling back of government job support hit sentiment this week. Both UK indexes lost nearly 3% - the worst week in eight for the FTSE 100.

The prospect of Brexit without a trade deal with the European Union also adds to the uncertainty, overshadowing support from past stimulus measures.

Auto makers <.FTNMX3350>, miners <.FTNMX1770> and insurers <.FTNMX8350> were among the biggest laggards. The general retailers index <.FTNMX5370> posted weekly gains as retail sales picked up, while a survey on Friday showed consumer confidence in September rose to its highest level since March.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Andrew Heavens)

By Susan Mathew and Shashank Nayar

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
888 HOLDINGS PLC 12.16% 207.5 Delayed Quote.12.12%
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC. 7.10% 56.29 Delayed Quote.288.75%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.05% 0.9147 Delayed Quote.8.43%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 6.40% 137.95 Delayed Quote.21.66%
GVC HOLDINGS PLC 16.69% 998.4 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.17% 41.67 Delayed Quote.-37.14%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.10% 355.51 Delayed Quote.-14.43%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.08% 781.46 Delayed Quote.-12.86%
WILLIAM HILL 42.23% 312.2 Delayed Quote.15.47%
WTI -0.59% 40.001 Delayed Quote.-34.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about 888 HOLDINGS PLC
12:08pConsumer stocks help UK shares end harsh week higher
RE
04:52aConsumer stocks help UK shares end harsh week higher
RE
09/23888 : Gambling firm 888 Holdings names lobbyist Jonathan Mendelsohn as chair
RE
09/22888 : British lobbyist Jonathan Mendelsohn to be next chair at 888 Holdings - Sk..
RE
09/02ASPIRE GLOBAL : Strengthens Position in Romania with 888casino Partnership
AQ
06/26LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 gains on defensive rally, ends week lower on vi..
RE
06/26888 : Gambling firm 888 forecasts upbeat earnings as sports events return; share..
RE
04/23Gamesys Group cuts TV, radio advertising as lockdown gaming soars
RE
04/23888 HOLDINGS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/25888 : shares fly as punters surf net for betting
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 621 M - -
Net income 2020 51,5 M - -
Net cash 2020 72,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 870 M 868 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 413
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart 888 HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
888 Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 888 HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,66 $
Last Close Price 2,36 $
Spread / Highest target 55,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Itai Pazner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Roger Mattingley Non-Executive Chairman
Naama Kushnir Chief Operating Officer
Aviad Kobrine Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zvika Zivlin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
888 HOLDINGS PLC12.12%868
SANDS CHINA LTD.-27.25%31 627
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-8.62%29 354
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC21.66%23 384
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-11.14%13 428
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB103.76%11 406
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group