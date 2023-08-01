888 Holdings PLC - Gibraltar-based betting operator - Incoming Chief Executive Officer Per Widerstrom buys 940,996 shares at 109.6 pence, worth GBP1.0 million, on Monday and on Friday last week. They are his first shares. Widerstrom was CEO of Fortuna Entertainment Group, a betting and gaming firm in central and eastern Europe, and joins 888 on October 16.

Current stock price: 110.81 pence, up 2.6% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: down 23%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

