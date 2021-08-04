Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. 888 Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    888   GI000A0F6407

888 HOLDINGS PLC

(888)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ladbrokes owner shares hit record high as investors bet on new MGM bid

08/04/2021 | 10:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign hangs outside a branch of Ladbrokes in London

(Reuters) - Shares of Entain, which rejected a takeover offer from MGM Resorts this year, jumped to a record high on Wednesday after a $4.4 billion asset sale by the U.S. casino group prompted bets of a renewed bid for the British bookmaker.

Entain, which owns the Ladbrokes and Coral brands, knocked back a $11 billion offer from MGM in January as too low. But some investors expect that MGM's sale of its stake in MGM Growth Properties will give it fresh cash that could spur MGM to make another bid for Entain, analysts said.

"Investors have been debating the likelihood of MGM returning with an improved bid for ENT since its first unsuccessful bid," Davy analyst Michael Mitchell said via email.

"The market believes (MGM's) strengthened balance sheet, following today's news, has increased the possibility of the same."

MGM said in its announcement on Wednesday that the stake sale would give it "$11.6 billion of domestic operations liquidity available to enable execution of its goals of becoming the premier gaming entertainment company".

American gambling firms had been tapping into the expertise of British rivals in the past year as sports betting has taken off in the United States during the coronavirus crisis. William Hill was taken over by Caesars Entertainment while Gamesys in March agreed to a possible takeover by Bally's Corp.

When it dropped plans to bid for Entain in January, MGM had said it would not submit a revised offer. MGM and Entain continued to collaborate on their 50/50 BetMGM joint venture in the United States.

Neither Entain nor MGM immediately responded to Reuters requests for comment.

Entain's shares rose 8% to an all-time peak and were the top gainer on the FTSE 100 index, while other British gambling companies Flutter and 888 Holdings also rose between 3% and 6% after MGM's announcement.

(Reporting by Chris Peters and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Joice Alves in London, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Chris Peters and Yadarisa Shabong


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
888 HOLDINGS PLC 4.72% 386.8 Delayed Quote.29.18%
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC. -0.40% 86.35 Delayed Quote.16.84%
ENTAIN PLC 5.80% 1910 Delayed Quote.59.02%
GAMESYS GROUP PLC 0.00% 1843 Delayed Quote.61.67%
All news about 888 HOLDINGS PLC
10:20aLadbrokes owner shares hit record high as investors bet on new MGM bid
RE
07/21Evolution's quarterly earnings jump on casino games boost
RE
07/13BETS AND BURGERS : UK Plc profits from Euros but pubs miss out
RE
07/08ENTAIN : Bookmaker Entain lifts profit view as bets on Euros break records
RE
07/07LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Miners, consumer staple stocks push FTSE 100 higher
RE
07/07888 : Online betting firm 888 says revenues fell after UK reopening
RE
07/07ROBERT WALTERS : FTSE 100 Rises Helped by Miners, Oil Majors; Shell Gains on Pay..
DJ
07/07London Shares to Open Higher as Traders Eye Fed Minutes
DJ
07/07888 : Posts 20% Jump in Q2 Revenue Thanks to Regulated, Taxed Markets
MT
07/07888 : Earnings Flash (888.L) 888 HOLDINGS Reports Q2 Revenue $257M
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 933 M - -
Net income 2021 92,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 170 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 2,72%
Capitalization 1 909 M 1 906 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 636
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart 888 HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
888 Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 888 HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5,13 $
Average target price 6,44 $
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Itai Pazner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yariv Dafna Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jonathan Mendelsohn Chairman
Naama Kushnir Chief Operating Officer
Zvika Zivlin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
888 HOLDINGS PLC29.18%1 906
EVOLUTION AB69.72%35 403
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-15.94%28 790
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-17.01%27 965
SANDS CHINA LTD.-23.79%27 001
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED34.06%19 582