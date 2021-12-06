Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENFA   US28250A1051

890 5TH AVENUE PARTNERS, INC.

(ENFA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BuzzFeed shares slump in debut after troubled SPAC merger

12/06/2021 | 04:35pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Buzzfeed employees work at the company's headquarters in New York

(Reuters) - Shares of BuzzFeed Inc slumped 13% in their Nasdaq debut on Monday, after the digital media company completed a $1.5 billion blank-check merger last week that saw a majority of investors pull out their money.

New York-based BuzzFeed's stock opened up 14% at $10.95 and rose to $14.77 before erasing those gains in volatile trading. At 11.16 a.m. ET, the shares were changing hands at $8.36 each.

Last week, BuzzFeed said it would receive only 6% or nearly $16 million of proceeds from the trust account of the blank-check company after shareholders redeemed a majority of their stake.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners Inc, the publicly listed acquisition vehicle named after the fictional Avengers mansion, had raised $287.5 million in its public offering in January.

Special purpose acquisition companies typically sell shares at $10 apiece, put the cash in a trust account and then search for a company to buy. Its shareholders can choose to redeem their shares in return for cash.

BuzzFeed, which produces news, videos and online quizzes, was founded in 2006 by Jonah Peretti and John Johnson, and its content quickly grew popular among the youth.

It split its news and entertainment businesses in 2016. The same year, the company was valued at $1.7 billion when Comcast Corp-owned NBC Universal invested $200 million in it.

BuzzFeed, which bought news website HuffPost from Verizon Communications Inc last year, acquired youth entertainment company Complex Networks from Hearst Corp and Verizon in June this year.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
All news about 890 5TH AVENUE PARTNERS, INC.
04:35pBuzzFeed shares slump in debut after troubled SPAC merger
RE
12/03890 5th Avenue Partners Shareholders Approve Pending SPAC Merger With BuzzFeed
MT
12/02890 5TH AVENUE PARTNERS : 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. Stockholders Approve Business Combinat..
PU
12/02890 5TH AVENUE PARTNERS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other..
AQ
12/02890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. Stockholders Approve Business Combination with BuzzFeed, ..
BU
11/19890 5TH AVENUE PARTNERS : BuzzFeed Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended Septem..
PU
11/19890 5TH AVENUE PARTNERS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statemen..
AQ
11/19Earnings Flash (ENFA) BUZZFEED Posts Q3 Revenue $90.1M
MT
11/15890 5TH AVENUE PARTNERS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
11/15890 5TH AVENUE PARTNERS, INC. : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Rev..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,03 M - -0,03 M
Net Debt 2020 0,10 M - 0,07 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 353 M 353 M 267 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart 890 5TH AVENUE PARTNERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Emiliano Calemzuk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael del Nin Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Adam L. Rothstein Executive Chairman
Linda Yaccarino Independent Director
Scott N. Flanders Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
890 5TH AVENUE PARTNERS, INC.0.00%353
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)48.49%71 936
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.67%24 582
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA16.09%16 182
HAL TRUST23.63%13 757
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-1.24%12 689