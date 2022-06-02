8990 : Annual Report

SEC FORM 17-A, AS AMENDED

Dec 31, 2020

Common Shares 5,517,990,720 Fixed Rate Bonds 594,410,000 Preferred Shares 87,000,000

Php 45,468,243,532.8

For the fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2020 Currency PHP

Year Ending Previous Year Ending Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Current Assets 49,398,037,492 46,785,491,824 Total Assets 78,481,918,501 68,223,731,212 Current Liabilities 26,271,513,146 26,210,215,618 Total Liabilities 41,440,108,403 35,171,355,790 Retained

Earnings/(Deficit) 23,182,957,409 18,652,388,503 Stockholders' Equity 37,041,810,098 33,052,375,422 Stockholders' Equity - Parent 37,041,810,098 33,052,375,422 Book Value Per Share 6.65 5.94

Year Ending Previous Year Ending Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Gross Revenue 14,233,534,297 15,400,509,930 Gross Expense 7,410,477,843 6,541,949,943 Non-Operating Income 1,640,642,757 1,593,979,602 Non-Operating Expense 3,513,912,331 4,292,532,027 Income/(Loss) Before Tax 4,949,786,878 6,160,007,562 Income Tax Expense 117,903,000 297,194,202 Net Income/(Loss) After Tax 4,831,883,878 5,862,813,360 Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Parent Equity Holder 4,831,883,878 5,862,813,360 Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Basic) 0.9 1.08 Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Diluted) 0.9 1.08

Formula Fiscal Year Ended Previous Fiscal Year Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Liquidity Analysis Ratios: Current Ratio or

Working Capital Ratio Current Assets / Current Liabilities 1.88 1.79 Quick Ratio (Current Assets - Inventory - Prepayments) / Current Liabilities 0.36 0.37 Solvency Ratio Total Assets / Total Liabilities 1.89 1.94 Financial Leverage Ratios Debt Ratio Total Debt/Total Assets 0.53 0.52 Debt-to-Equity Ratio Total Debt/Total Stockholders' Equity 1.12 1.06 Interest Coverage Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) / Interest Charges 2.96 3.82 Asset to Equity Ratio Total Assets / Total Stockholders' Equity 2.12 2.06 Profitability Ratios Gross Profit Margin Sales - Cost of Goods Sold or Cost of Service / Sales 0.48 0.58 Net Profit Margin Net Profit / Sales 0.34 0.38 Return on Assets Net Income / Total Assets 0.06 0.09 Return on Equity Net Income / Total Stockholders' Equity 0.13 0.18 Price/Earnings Ratio Price Per Share / Earnings Per Common Share 9.5 14

Other Relevant Information "During its special meeting held during the evening of 31 May 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the reissuance of the Auditor's Report relating to the Company's Consolidated Audited Financial Statements (CAFS) for the year ended 31 December 2020. Said reissuance, which reflects certain prior period adjustments/restatements, is the result of, and is being made pursuant to, the recommendation of the SEC-OGA issued in the course of its review of the Registration Statement (RS) filed by the Company with the SEC on 21 February 2022. The RS relates to a proposed follow-on offering of up to 1,250,000,000 Common Shares with an Overallotment Option of up to 150,000,000 Common Shares.



The aforesaid reissued Auditor's Report, together with the CAFS for the year ended 31 December 2020, were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission immediately following aforesaid approval by the Board. The adjustments/restatement made consists of the following:



1. A revised Audit Opinion which sets forth and explains the restatement/reclassification of accounts made in 2019 and found in Note 32.4 (Restatement/Reclassification);



2. Revisions to Note 1.3 Approval of the Consolidated Financial Statements to cover the Board's approval on 31 May 2022 of the amended CAFS; and



3. The inclusion of an additional discussion about the nature of restatement/reclassification adjustments in Note 32.4 (Restatement/Reclassifications in the 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements).



Other than the foregoing, no changes were made to the account titles and corresponding balances of the 2020 CAFS.



Following approval by the PSE of the filing of the reissued Auditor's Report, together with the 2020 CAFS, the Company intends to publish a Notice to sufficiently apprise the public and other stakeholders of such filing."

