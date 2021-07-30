89bio : Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers (Form 8-K)

|
Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers
On July 28, 2021, Ms. Anat Naschitz notified the board of directors (the 'Board') of 89bio, Inc. (the 'Company') of her intent to resign as a member of the Board, effective July 30, 2021. The size of the Board will be reduced to six directors. Ms. Naschitz's decision was not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.
