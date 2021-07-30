Log in
    ETNB   US2825591033

89BIO, INC.

(ETNB)
  Report
89bio : Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers (Form 8-K)

07/30/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers

On July 28, 2021, Ms. Anat Naschitz notified the board of directors (the 'Board') of 89bio, Inc. (the 'Company') of her intent to resign as a member of the Board, effective July 30, 2021. The size of the Board will be reduced to six directors. Ms. Naschitz's decision was not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

Disclaimer

89Bio Inc. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 20:59:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -70,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 308 M 308 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 246x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart 89BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
89bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 89BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 15,34 $
Average target price 56,89 $
Spread / Average Target 271%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rohan Palekar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan Stephen Martins Chief Financial Officer
Steven M. Altschuler Chairman
Quoc Le-Nguyen Chief Technical Operations Officer & Head-Quality
Harry H. Mansbach Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
89BIO, INC.-37.05%308
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.20.25%87 579
BIONTECH SE283.45%75 497
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.38.94%70 844
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS21.38%60 387
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-15.22%51 872