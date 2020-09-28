Log in
89BIO, INC.

89bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

09/28/2020 | 05:19pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that Rohan Palekar, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual NASH Investor Conference on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:30 AM ET.

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the company’s website at https://ir.89bio.com/events-and-presentations. The replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website.

About 89bio

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21. BIO89-100 is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel.

Investor Contact:
Ryan Martins
Chief Financial Officer
investors@89bio.com

Media Contact:
Lori Rosen
LDR Communications
917-553-6808
lori@ldrcommunications.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -53,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,13x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 504 M 504 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart 89BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
89bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 89BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 58,43 $
Last Close Price 25,36 $
Spread / Highest target 275%
Spread / Average Target 130%
Spread / Lowest Target 69,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rohan Palekar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven M. Altschuler Chairman
Ram Waisbourd Chief Operating & Business Officer
Ryan Stephen Martins Chief Financial Officer
Quoc Le-Nguyen Chief Technical Operations Officer & Head-Quality
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
89BIO, INC.-3.54%504
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-4.20%78 044
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.48%69 852
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS52.89%60 409
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.46.81%34 922
BEIGENE, LTD.70.37%25 528
