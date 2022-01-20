8common : Appendix 4C and Activity Report

8common

"We continue to fast-track our product investment and we have expanded our group-wide support resources to support the anticipated growth of the CardHero platform and the GovERP program. With an additional 63 mandated entities and over 110k users to onboard to Expense8 in coming years (not including the opt-in entities), the GovERP program represents a significant driver of revenue growth and shareholder value, having already received $1.4m in contracts to deliver the accelerated capability.

"We now have 2 highly valuable and complementary lines of business. The combination of Expense8 with the Federal GovERP mandate and having Cardhero live and well received by its target market positions us very well for the remainder of FY22 and beyond."

Financial and operational review

The Company delivered quarterly SaaS revenue of $695k, up 19% versus the pcp, as business activities started to normalise after the impact of the COVID lockdowns and travel restriction in New South Wales, ACT and Victoria. Total revenue of $1,007k for the quarter increased compared to the last quarter, and was steady versus the pcp.

The number of users on our platforms continue to increase to over 173k (up over 17% over the past 12 months) reflecting the scale of our offering.

The previously announced $1.6 million, three-year Life Without Barriers commenced during the quarter in line with the staged national rollout plan. Life Without Barriers plan to utilise CardHero+ to disburse funds and manage expenses across over 3,500 cards representing 380 disability care homes across Australia. The contract incorporates an implementation fee of $150k and approximately $500k per annum in transaction fees. During the quarter CardHero contributed $13.5k to recurring SaaS and