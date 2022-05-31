8VI : Full Year Statutory Accounts & App 4E

For personal use only

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET (ASX APPENDIX 4E)

&

ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR

ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

Contents Page Results for Announcement to the Market A Operations & Financials Review B Annual Financial Statements C General Information 1 Directors' Statement 2 Independent Auditor's Report 7 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 12 Statement of Financial Position - Company 13 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 14 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 15 Statement of Changes in Equity - Company 17 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 18 Notes to the Financial Statements 19 Media Enquiries: Louis Chua Goh Yi Lin / Sua Xiu Kai Company Secretary (Australia) Investor Relations 8VI Holdings Limited 8VI Holdings Limited +65 6801 4500 +65 6801 4502 louis@8iholdings.com ir@8viholdings.com

About 8VI Holdings Limited

8VI Holdings Limited ("8VI") is a Singapore-based FinEduTech company operating under the brand name VI.

Established in 2008, VI is the representation of our beliefs and roots in Value Investing and empowers the average man-on-the-street to achieve sustainable wealth as part of their mission to make investments smarter, faster and easier.

VI App, a unique, proprietary stock analysis tool developed through 8BIT Global Pte Ltd ("8BIT"), crunches traditional financial data and simplifies the complex stock analysis and decision-making process for equity investors into easy-to-use visuals under a comprehensive framework. As a licensed Financial Adviser approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, 8BIT provides financial advice concerning securities and units in collective investment scheme through research analyses and research reports, through VI App.

With numerous offices across the Asia Pacific region, VI College supports a community of graduates and value investors from 29 cities globally through its flagship "VI Bootcamp" and other programmes. As the region's leading FinEduTech provider, VI College leverages the power of technology and transforms the perception and application of value investing.