Cross-Portfolio Solution Enables Retailers to Deal with Common Challenges for Superior Customer Response

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today announced 8x8 Sales Assist™ for retailers. Combining components of 8x8 Contact Center, 8x8 CPaaS, and 8x8 Work, the retail solution provides connected journeys across self- and assisted-service use cases while enabling retailers to improve customer satisfaction.

Reflecting the multichannel shopping experience that is preferred by so many consumers, 8x8 Sales Assist allows retailers‘ customers to engage through their channel of choice, including web chat, bot, social media, SMS, email, or voice, for faster, easier shopping experiences and more convenient support resolution.

Now, with 8x8 Sales Assist, retail organizations can take engagement and customer service to the next level, increasing revenue and satisfaction rates.

The solution is designed to:

Reduce long call/contact queues

Minimize missed or dropped calls leading to revenue loss

Provide agents with access to up-to-date customer information

Increase first contact resolution rates

Escalate customer support issues to video for faster, more efficient resolution

Retain the best contact center talent, reducing staff churn and recruitment costs

Enable an educated, informed, and connected workforce, all while generating revenue

Leverage targeted outbound engagement for campaigns, promotions, and updates

“Using 8x8 Sales Assist we’ve been able to measure and improve our performance in a number of ways and that means we aren’t missing any opportunity to help people wanting to purchase a new vehicle or support existing customers,” said Chris Gensmantel, CIO at LSH Auto UK. “With 8x8, we have less dropped calls, we’re able to answer more enquiries, and we’re able to be more proactive in reaching out to customers knowing we’re armed with the information they actually need.”

“Ensuring customers can find and purchase items easily and employees can efficiently and quickly resolve customer issues is a top priority for retailers,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “8x8 Sales Assist provides a seamless experience for a connected workforce, delivering agents the information they need to service customers, all through a single interface, to improve first contact resolution. Ultimately, this is about maximizing every interaction, both for the customer and the retailer – every missed interaction is a missed opportunity.”

The components of 8x8 Sales Assist are delivered through the 8x8 XCaaS™ (Experience Communications as a Service™) integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform, which includes cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS capabilities. 8x8 XCaaS is a resilient, secure, and compliant platform, offering the highest levels of reliability with a financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

