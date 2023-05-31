8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced the appointment of Samuel Wilson as the company’s Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective May 26, 2023. Wilson has served as interim CEO since November 2022, while the Board conducted an extensive search.

8x8 Appoints Samuel Wilson as CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

“Sam’s performance during his tenure as interim CEO has been outstanding and made him the clear choice for CEO,” said Jaswinder Pal Singh, Chairman of the Board at 8x8. “He has demonstrated remarkable leadership skills, a deep understanding of the industry, and a clear vision for the future of 8x8. He has a deep commitment to delivering shareholder value and we have full confidence that he is the right person to lead the company into its next phase of growth and success.”

Wilson brings more than 25 years of executive experience in the technology sector, including extensive expertise in cloud-based communications, collaboration platforms, and enterprise software solutions. Prior to his role as interim CEO at 8x8, he served as the company's Chief Financial Officer, where he played a pivotal role in driving operational efficiency and strategic initiatives, including significantly reducing GAAP net losses, overseeing a return to non-GAAP profitability, the acquisition of Fuze, and increased investment in innovation. Wilson possesses in-depth knowledge of the growth and expense drivers of the business and has held multiple leadership positions within 8x8, including Chief Financial Officer, Chief Customer Officer and Managing Director of EMEA, and Senior Vice President responsible for e-commerce, global small business and U.S. mid-market.

“I am honored and thrilled to accept the role of CEO at 8x8,” said Samuel Wilson. “We have an exceptional team, a remarkable product portfolio, a relentless focus on innovation, mixed with a commitment to exceptional customer service. I am excited about the opportunity to lead 8x8 into its next chapter, driving growth and delivering unparalleled value to our customers around the world.”

Under Wilson, 8x8 will continue to expand its integrated Contact Center and Unified Communications XCaaS platform, invest in building its ecosystem of innovative technology and service partners to expand the portfolio of AI/ML solutions available on the XCaaS platform, and deliver superior communications experiences to businesses around the world. With a commitment to customer experience and a dedication to product excellence, he will steer 8x8 toward new opportunities for growth and market leadership.

