8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today announced the upcoming availability of native video functionality for 8x8 Contact Center to enhance speed to resolution and overall customer experiences. Contact center agents can now elevate customer interactions to video directly within 8x8 Agent Workspace, allowing customers to visually help agents troubleshoot issues through their mobile devices. The new solution embeds 8x8 secure video interaction capabilities directly into 8x8 Contact Center, allowing organizations to easily and seamlessly add video for enhanced first contact resolution.

“Before implementing 8x8, often customer interactions resulted in us sending a technician to the site to assess and resolve a housing repair or issue. This was time-consuming and costly, especially if the customer issue didn’t require the need for onsite support or the technician lacked the correct parts or equipment to fix the problem during the first visit,” said Mohammed Zabir, Director of Technology and Delivery at Platform Housing Group. “By enabling our contact center agents to elevate customer interactions to video support, 8x8 provides us with the opportunity to remotely fix or re-evaluate 31% of issues quickly for a better, more seamless customer experience. To further complement our contact center agents, we also enable this solution across our front line heating engineers allowing them to further diagnose faults remotely with the customers. Remote support has saved both time and money on both sides, and we consider that a huge win!”

Within specific industries, 8x8 customers have already realized tremendous opportunities for enhancing customer support through the use of video. In the UK Public Sector, housing association agents are now offering tenants video sessions to view on site-issues and resolve or assess routine maintenance service requests, while insurance claims adjusters are able to offer video sessions so that customers can show damaged property as part of the claims process without having to wait for an adjuster to come onsite. In addition, retail contact center agents are offering customers video sessions to help them assemble items they’ve purchased, such as bicycles, appliances, or furniture.

Key features and benefits of video functionality for 8x8 Contact Center include:

Ease of Use: the 8x8 XCaaS cloud platform enables organizations to leverage 8x8's native video escalation functionality for customer engagement with no integration required.

the 8x8 XCaaS cloud platform enables organizations to leverage 8x8's native video escalation functionality for customer engagement with no integration required. Unified Experience: Easily configurable and handled within the 8x8 Agent Workspace solution, allowing contact center agents to seamlessly transition an interaction to video within a single, seamless flow of work.

Easily configurable and handled within the 8x8 Agent Workspace solution, allowing contact center agents to seamlessly transition an interaction to video within a single, seamless flow of work. Mobile Experience : Customers can solve their issues faster and easier from any location using a mobile device, by clicking on an SMS to access video without having to download and install additional software.

: Customers can solve their issues faster and easier from any location using a mobile device, by clicking on an SMS to access video without having to download and install additional software. Improved and Effective Support: Video interactions allow agents to address complex issues more effectively, resulting in improved first contact resolution and higher customer satisfaction.

Video interactions allow agents to address complex issues more effectively, resulting in improved first contact resolution and higher customer satisfaction. Omnichannel Visual Engagement: Deliver service on the customer’s channel of choice to visually collaborate with customers in real time.

Deliver service on the customer’s channel of choice to visually collaborate with customers in real time. Cost Savings: Previously, many complex customer issues could only be resolved in person or through multiple interactions. By enabling video elevation, when needed, organizations reduce the cost of service while providing better customer support.

Previously, many complex customer issues could only be resolved in person or through multiple interactions. By enabling video elevation, when needed, organizations reduce the cost of service while providing better customer support. Increased Brand Loyalty and Trust: The ability to easily elevate customers to video enables agents to resolve issues more rapidly, resulting in a superior customer experience and effortless service.

“Video capabilities within the contact center offer a huge array of possibilities for customer support, especially for specific industries and use cases, minimizing the need for on-site visits, saving time, and reducing overall costs,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “By offering video functionality natively in 8x8 Contact Center, we are providing organizations with yet another tool for exceptional customer service and support. Through the use of video, organizations can more quickly and easily resolve complex customer issues in a secure and private medium, all while saving money and creating a more seamless experience for customers and agents.”

8x8 Contact Center is delivered through the 8x8 XCaaS (Experience Communications as a Service™) integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform, which includes cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS capabilities. 8x8 XCaaS is a resilient, secure, and compliant platform, offering the highest levels of reliability with a financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

