Judges Praise 8x8 for Delivering Opportunities for Channel Partners to Boost Their Roles as Trusted Partners and for Businesses to Drive CX and Operational Excellence in the Contact Center

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today announced the company has won two 2024 ChannelVision Visionary Spotlight Awards (VSA), taking home the Business Technology award for 8x8 Contact Center and Overall Excellence award for the 8x8 Elevate partner program.

The VSAs highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications, honoring products, services, deployments and channel contributions across numerous categories. Editors from Beka Business Media, as well as a panel of judges from independent industry resources fielded hundreds of applications. Criteria included overall innovation, future industry impact, creativity, feature set differentiation, ease of use and interoperability.

8x8 Contact Center was highlighted as exemplifying rapid innovation within the communications industry, and 8x8’s Elevate partner program was praised for demonstrating a cornucopia of opportunities for channel partners to boost their roles as trusted partners for business success.

"Congratulations to 8x8 and all of our winners," said Beka Business Media founder and ChannelVision Magazine publisher, Berge Kaprelian. "For a year that saw a record number of nominations, I can proudly say that all VSA recipients - spanning Overall Excellence, Business Technology and Service Provider Technology - have made outstanding strides that warrant distinction."

“We are honored by these award wins and their indication that the work we’re doing and the innovations we’re introducing are resonating with our partners and customers. I believe one of the reasons for our ongoing success is that we are actively listening to feedback from our partners and customers, fine-tuning our partner program to best align with what our partners need,” said Michelle Paitich, Global Vice President of Channel Sales at 8x8, Inc. “To that end, we have intentionally engineered the 8x8 Contact Center platform so that partners and customers can solve business needs and enhance customer experiences, all to ensure business growth and success. These wins recognize that we’re on the right track.”

To learn more about 8x8’s ChannelVision VSA wins, read ChannelVision Magazine’s recent issue, and head to 8x8’s website to learn more about the 8x8 Elevate and 8x8 Contact Center.

