New 8x8 XCaaS Platform Capabilities Include AI-generated Post-meeting Smart Summaries and Action Items, Rich Omnichannel Experiences, Global Workforce Support, and Deeper Technology Partner Integrations

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today announced enhancements to the 8x8 XCaaS™ (Experience Communications as a Service™) integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform. The new innovations include AI-generated post-meeting smart summaries and action items, AI summarization beta for 8x8 Speech Analytics, additional integrations with key technology partners, rich omnichannel experiences across both 8x8 Contact Center and 8x8’s unified communications solution, and enhanced productivity and efficiency capabilities to improve customer and employee experiences.

Enhancements to 8x8 Contact Center include:

AI Summarization for Improved Speech Analytics: For customers who utilize 8x8 Speech Analytics, 8x8 has begun a limited beta of AI summarization. This feature will automatically extract key information from calls and push a smart summary and recorded interaction directly into select CRM. Beta availability is limited. 8x8 customers interested in participating in the beta program can sign up to the program by contacting their 8x8 Account Team or via email to customer.labs@8x8.com .

New updates for 8x8 Unified Communications include:

Post-meeting Smart Summaries, Action Items, and Analytics Improve Productivity: The addition of AI-powered video meeting capabilities to the 8x8 XCaaS platform enables users to access real-time AI transcriptions, smart summaries, and follow up action items for enhanced collaboration during and after meetings. The new features highlight 8x8’s continued focus on platform innovation and delivering AI-driven contact center and unified communications solutions to improve productivity and efficiency. Additionally, a new analytics dashboard provides IT admin with better visibility into meetings and performance metrics.

New capabilities for 8x8 CPaaS include:

Cost Savings with Phone Number Intelligence: New Phone Number Intelligence feature evaluates the legitimacy and responsiveness of phone numbers using historical behavioral data. This enhances the deliverability of SMS messages, providing organizations with cost savings and higher conversion rates.

“We know that one size does not fit all, and so we are constantly looking for ways to innovate across the 8x8 cloud contact center and unified communications platform to provide organizations with the technology solutions they need, now and as their businesses grow,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “8x8 XCaaS provides organizations with a single platform capable of providing customer engagement, collaboration and communications functionality across the entire organization, which is why creating a seamless, easy to use platform is so important to us - we are committed to providing our customers with the solution that is going to improve both customer and employee experiences, always.”

8x8 XCaaS includes integrated cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS capabilities in a single-vendor solution. 8x8 XCaaS is built on a resilient, secure, and compliant platform, which offers the highest levels of reliability with financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

8x8 customers can register for the upcoming 8x8 webinar to learn more about the latest customer and employee experience enhancements to the 8x8 XCaaS platform.

