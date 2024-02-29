8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and communications platform provider, today announced investor events for the fourth fiscal quarter.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

San Francisco, CA

Tuesday, March 5, at 3:35 pm Pacific Standard Time

8x8 Virtual Product and Innovation Update

Virtual

Thursday, March 14, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm Pacific Standard Time

The above presentations will be webcast. Links to live and archived webcasts will be available from the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://8x8.gcs-web.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (Experience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, Experience Communications as a Service™ and are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240229292358/en/