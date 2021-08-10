Log in
    EGHT   US2829141009

8X8, INC.

(EGHT)
8x8, Inc. : Appoints Alison Gleeson to its Board of Directors

08/10/2021
8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that Alison Gleeson, former Senior Vice President of Cisco Americas, has been appointed to the company's board of directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005202/en/

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) announced that Alison Gleeson has been appointed to the company's board of directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Gleeson is a globally recognized executive who was previously Senior Vice President of Cisco Americas organization, where she focused on evolving Cisco’s go-to-market strategy, strengthening relationships with top partners, and spearheading innovative solutions for customers. She demonstrated her expertise managing the organization’s 9,000 employees and $25 billion revenue, accounting for Cisco’s largest geographic region, which included the US Commercial, US Public Sector, and the Global Enterprise Segment focused on the organization’s top 28 customers. She has been awarded Connected World's "Woman of IoT" award, Diversity Best Practices’ "Above and Beyond Legacy Award," and the Michigan Council for Women in Technology's "Woman of the Year Award." Gleeson currently serves on the Board at Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) and on the Advisory Board and Executive Committee of the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University, her alma mater.

“Alison is an experienced leader with demonstrated success scaling customer-first, global organizations that serve enterprise customers,” said Dave Sipes, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc. “The workplace and how organizations communicate and engage with customers is changing, as evidenced by 8x8 XCaaS momentum. We look forward to leveraging her expertise advising on go-to-market and high growth strategies as we grow and scale, and drive customer and partner success with our products and solutions.”

“Every employee and customer touchpoint has become critical for businesses today. 8x8 is well positioned with XCaaS to provide a wide breadth of integrated cloud communication solutions to power employee and customer experience needs while building a competitive business advantage. I’m honored to join the company’s board of directors and to contribute to the next phase of 8x8’s growth," said Gleeson.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS, an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 is powering all employees globally to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. Readers are directed to 8x8’s periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a description of such risks and uncertainties. 8x8 undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 610 M - -
Net income 2022 -151 M - -
Net cash 2022 141 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -18,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 845 M 2 845 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,43x
EV / Sales 2023 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 696
Free-Float 97,3%
Managers and Directors
David D. Sipes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jaswinder Pal Singh Chairman
Bryan R. Martin Director & Chief Technology Officer
Michael Armer Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
8X8, INC.-26.34%2 845
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.23.96%233 762
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.34.17%38 635
ERICSSON3.24%38 633
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-12.13%36 852
NOKIA OYJ66.33%34 733