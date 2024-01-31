Service Revenue of $175 million and Total Revenue of $181 million Cash flow from operations increased 45% year-over-year to $22.4 million Ending cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments of $170 million Continued momentum from new products, including AI-based Intelligent Customer Assistant

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 ended December 31, 2023.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results:

Total revenue of $181.0 million, compared to $184.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Service revenue of $175.1 million, compared to $175.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP operating loss was $9.4 million, an improvement of 48.1% compared to GAAP operating loss of $18.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $24.3 million, an increase of 32% compared to non-GAAP operating profit of $18.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP net loss was $21.2 million, a decrease of 18%, compared to GAAP net loss of $26.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Non-GAAP net income was $14.8 million, an increase of 78.5% compared to non-GAAP net income of $8.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $30.7 million, an increase of 19% compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $25.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

“I am pleased to report that we met our guidance ranges for service revenue and total revenue and exceeded our guidance range for non-GAAP operating margin in the third quarter,” said Samuel Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of 8x8, Inc. “Non-GAAP operating margin exceeded our guidance range and cash flow from operations was strong again this quarter.

"At the beginning of this fiscal year we outlined a plan to return $250 million to our investors primarily through debt repayment in fiscal years 2024 through fiscal 2026. We will retire the remaining 2024 Notes upon maturity on February 1, 2024 using $63.3 million of cash out of the $170 million of cash, cash equivalents and investments on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2023. Once the redemption is completed, we will have returned $88.3 million to debt investors since the beginning of fiscal 2024,” added Wilson.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Metrics and Recent Business Highlights:

Financial Metrics

Total ARR was $707 million at quarter-end, an increase of 1% from the end of the same period last year.

GAAP gross margin was 69%, compared to 69% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 72%, compared to 72% in the same period last year.

GAAP service revenue gross margin was 72%, compared to 73% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP service revenue gross margin was 74%, compared to 76% in the same period last year.

Cash provided by operating activities was $22.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $15.5 million in the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $170.4 million on December 31, 2023, compared to $139.0 million on March 31, 2023.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to non-GAAP measures is included in the supplemental reconciliation at the end of this release.

Recent Business Highlights:

Product Innovation Highlights

Announced a new product line to deliver cross-organization customer engagement , empowering end-to-end CX orchestration for all customer touch points across the entire organization. The new capabilities further bridge the gap between UCaaS and CCaaS, transforming the availability, utilization, and contextualization of customer interaction data to enable smarter decision making through powerful and predictive insights.

, empowering end-to-end CX orchestration for all customer touch points across the entire organization. The new capabilities further bridge the gap between UCaaS and CCaaS, transforming the availability, utilization, and contextualization of customer interaction data to enable smarter decision making through powerful and predictive insights. Announced the availability of native video functionality for 8x8 Contact Center to enhance speed-to-resolution and overall customer experiences.

to enhance speed-to-resolution and overall customer experiences. Launched 8x8 Remote Fix ™ for UK housing associations, delivered as part of 8x8 Contact Center, to provide public housing contact center agents with the ability to elevate real-time tenant interactions to video using a secure video link to visually address and resolve issues.

™ for UK housing associations, delivered as part of 8x8 Contact Center, to provide public housing contact center agents with the ability to elevate real-time tenant interactions to video using a secure video link to visually address and resolve issues. Delivered the latest 8x8 XCaaS ™ (Experience Communications as a Service™) integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform innovations for enhanced customer and employee experiences, including AI-powered voice conversational self-service and the ability to elevate contact center interactions to video, further integrations with Microsoft Teams, and 8x8 video meeting enhancements.

™ (Experience Communications as a Service™) integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform innovations for enhanced customer and employee experiences, including AI-powered voice conversational self-service and the ability to elevate contact center interactions to video, further integrations with Microsoft Teams, and 8x8 video meeting enhancements. Announced 8x8 Sales Assist ™ for retailers. Combining components of 8x8 Contact Center, 8x8 CPaaS , and 8x8 Work , the retail solution provides connected journeys across self- and assisted-service use cases while enabling retailers to improve customer satisfaction.

Industry Recognition

Recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service. This is the twelfth consecutive year 8x8 has been recognized as a Leader in this report.

Won 2023 CRN Product of the Year Awards in the Unified Communications and Collaboration - Enterprise category for revenue and profit.

Won TrustRadius’ 2023 Best Of Awards in the categories of Best Feature Set, Best Value for the Price, and Best Relationship in VoIP.

Named a FrontRunner in the Software Advice Best IVR Software list of 2023, highlighting the top-rated IVR Systems products in North America.

Awarded 38 badges in the G2 Winter 2024 Awards, including Leader in Enterprise, High Performer in Enterprise, and Momentum Leader, among others.

Won 2023 Comms Council UK Award for Best Enterprise Service.

Corporate ESG and Leadership Updates

Appointed Michelle Paitich as Global Vice President of Channel Sales. Paitich is a recognized go-to-market leader and talented partner executive, excelling as an organization builder and problem solver, and is known for building high-performing teams and partner programs while simultaneously managing operations to exceed sales goals.

Appointed Mike McCarron as Vice President of Customer Strategy. McCarron has over 20 years of enterprise software experience building successful go-to-market teams, developing long-term relationships and deep alignments with customers, and fostering strong internal collaboration and communication.

Appointed Brian Paterson as Global Vice President of North America Sales. Paterson is a recognized executive SaaS sales leader with a proven two-decade track record of developing incredible teams and successful customer and partner relationships that result in substantial revenue growth.

Published the Environmental Policy and the 2022 Carbon Emissions & Reduction Plan Report for 8x8 UK, Ltd.

and the for 8x8 UK, Ltd. The 8x8 Diversity Council updated and published the 8x8 Diversity Statement , codifying our core beliefs and the Council's mission statement in a single document.

Fourth Quarter and Updated Fiscal 2024 Financial Outlook:

Management provides expected ranges for total revenue, service revenue and non-GAAP operating margin based on its evaluation of the current business environment. The Company emphasizes that these expectations are subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Ending March 31, 2024

Service revenue in the range of $171 million to $175 million.

Total revenue in the range of $176 million to $181 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of approximately 10%.

Fiscal Year 2024 Ending March 31, 2024

Service revenue in the range of $699.1 million to $703.1 million.

Total revenue in the range of $725.3 million to $730.3 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 12.5% to 13%.

The Company does not reconcile its forward-looking estimates of non-GAAP operating margins to the corresponding GAAP measures of GAAP operating margin due to the significant variability of, and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections with regards to, the various expenses it excludes. For example, future hiring and employee turnover may not be reasonably predictable, stock-based compensation expense depends on variables that are largely not within the control of nor predictable by management, such as the market price of 8x8 common stock, and may also be significantly impacted by events like acquisitions, the timing and nature of which are difficult to predict with accuracy. The actual amounts of these excluded items could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP operating margins. Accordingly, management believes that reconciliations of this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to the corresponding GAAP measure are not available without unreasonable effort. All projections are on a non-GAAP basis. Additionally, our increased emphasis on profitability and cash flow generation may not be successful. The reduction in our total costs as a percentage of revenue may negatively impact our revenue and our business in ways we don't anticipate and may not achieve the desired outcome. See the Explanation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation below for the definition of non-GAAP operating margin.

Conference Call Information:

Management will host a conference call to discuss earnings results on January 31, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The conference call will last approximately 60 minutes. Participants may:

Register to participate in the live call at

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading software as a service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (Experience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, words such as "may," "will," "should," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "strategy," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: changing industry trends; the size of our market opportunity; the potential success and impact of our investments in AI; our strategic framework; our ability to increase profitability and cash flow to deleverage our balance sheet and fund investment in innovation; whether our UC and CC traffic will increase; our future revenue and growth; whether we can sustain an increasing pace of innovation; the success of our go to market engine; our ability to improve G&A synergies; our ability to enhance shareholder value; and our financial outlook, revenue growth, and profitability, including whether we will achieve sustainable growth and profitability.

You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: a reduction in our total costs as a percentage of revenue may negatively impact our revenues and our business; customer adoption and demand for our products may be lower than we anticipate; the impact of economic downturns on us and our customers; ongoing volatility and conflict in the political environment, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine; inflationary pressures and rising interest rates; competitive dynamics of the cloud communication and collaboration markets, including voice, contact center, video, messaging, and communication application programming interfaces, in which we compete may change in ways we are not anticipating; impact of supply chain disruptions; third parties may assert ownership rights in our IP, which may limit or prevent our continued use of the core technologies behind our solutions; our customer churn rate may be higher than we anticipate; our investments in marketing, channel and value-added resellers, new products, and our acquisition of Fuze, Inc. may not result in revenue growth; and we may not achieve our target service revenue growth, or the revenue, operating margin or other amounts we forecast in our guidance, for a particular quarter or for the full fiscal year. Our increased emphasis on profitability and cash flow generation may not be successful. The reduction in our total costs as a percentage of revenue may negatively impact our revenue and our business in ways we don't anticipate and may not achieve the desired outcome.

For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, as well as other reports that 8x8, Inc. files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and 8x8, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Explanation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The Company has provided, in this release, financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage, and evaluate the business, and to make operating decisions. Management believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating the Company's ongoing operational performance. Management also believes that some of 8x8’s investors use these Non-GAAP financial measures as an additional tool in evaluating 8x8's ongoing "core operating performance" in the ordinary, ongoing, and customary course of the Company's operations. Core operating performance excludes items that are non-cash, not expected to recur, or not reflective of ongoing financial results. Management also believes that looking at the Company’s core operating performance provides consistency in period-to-period comparisons and trends.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes. Management recognizes that these Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, including the fact that management must exercise judgment in determining which types of items to exclude from the Non-GAAP financial information. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the table titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures". Detailed explanations of the adjustments from comparable GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:

Non-GAAP Costs of Revenue, Costs of Service Revenue and Costs of Other Revenue

Non-GAAP Costs of Revenue includes: (i) Non-GAAP Cost of Service Revenue, which is Cost of Service Revenue excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, certain legal and regulatory costs, and certain severance, transition and contract termination costs; and (ii) Non-GAAP Cost of Other Revenue, which is Cost of Other Revenue excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, certain legal and regulatory costs, and certain severance, transition and contract termination costs.

Non-GAAP Service Revenue Gross Margin, Other Revenue Gross Margin, and Total Revenue Gross Margin

Non-GAAP Service Revenue Gross Profit and Margin as a percentage of Service Revenue and Non-GAAP Other Revenue Gross Profit and Margin as a percentage of Other Revenue are computed as Service Revenue less Non-GAAP Cost of Service Revenue divided by Service Revenue and Other Revenue less Non-GAAP Cost of Other Revenue divided by Other Revenue, respectively. Non-GAAP Total Revenue Gross Profit and Margin as a percentage of Total Revenue is computed as Total Revenue less Non-GAAP Cost of Service Revenue and Non-GAAP Cost of Other Revenue divided by Total Revenue. Management believes the Company’s investors benefit from understanding these adjustments and from an alternative view of the Company’s Cost of Service Revenue and Cost of Other Revenue, as well as the Company's Service, Other and Total Revenue Gross Margin performance compared to prior periods and trends.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses excludes Costs of Revenue and includes Non-GAAP Research and Development expenses, Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses, and Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses, each of which excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, acquisition and integration expenses, and certain severance, transition and contract termination costs. Management believes that these exclusions provide investors with a supplemental view of the Company’s ongoing operational expenses.

Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

Non-GAAP Operating Profit excludes: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, acquisition and integration expenses, certain legal and regulatory costs, and certain severance, transition and contract termination costs from Operating Profit (Loss). Non-GAAP Operating Margin is Non-GAAP Operating Profit divided by Revenue. Management believes that these exclusions provide investors with a supplemental view of the Company’s ongoing operating performance.

Non-GAAP Other Income (expense), net

Non-GAAP Other Income (expense), net excludes: amortization of debt discount and issuance cost, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, gain or loss on remeasurement of warrants, and sub-lease income from Other Income (expense), net. Management believes the Company’s investors benefit from this supplemental information to facilitate comparison of the Company’s other income (expense), performance to prior results and trends.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA

Non-GAAP Net Income excludes: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, acquisition and integration expenses, certain legal and regulatory costs, certain severance, transition and contract termination costs, amortization of debt discount and issuance cost, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, gain or loss on remeasurement of warrants, and sub-lease income. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization of capitalized internal use software, and other income (expense), net from non-GAAP net income. Management believes the Company’s investors benefit from understanding these adjustments and an alternative view of our net income performance as compared to prior periods and trends.

Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share – Basic and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share - Diluted

Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share – Basic is Non-GAAP Net Income divided by the weighted-average basic shares outstanding. Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share – Diluted is Non-GAAP Net Income divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding. Diluted shares outstanding include the effect of potentially dilutive securities from stock-based benefit plans and convertible senior notes. These potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of net loss per share attributable to common stockholders on a GAAP basis because the effect would have been anti-dilutive. They are added for the computation of diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis in periods when 8x8 has net profit on a non-GAAP basis as their inclusion provides a better indication of 8x8’s underlying business performance. Management believes the Company’s investors benefit by understanding our Non-GAAP net income performance as reflected in a per share calculation as ways of measuring performance by ownership in the Company. Management believes these adjustments offer investors a useful view of the Company’s diluted net income per share as compared to prior periods and trends.

Management evaluates and makes decisions about its business operations based on Non-GAAP financial information by excluding items management does not consider to be “core costs” or “core proceeds.” Management believes some of its investors also evaluate our "core operating performance" as a means of evaluating our performance in the ordinary, ongoing, and customary course of our operations. Management excludes the amortization of acquired intangible assets, which primarily represents a non-cash expense of technology and/or customer relationships already developed, to provide a supplemental way for investors to compare the Company’s operations pre-acquisition to those post-acquisition and to those of our competitors that have pursued internal growth strategies. Stock-based compensation expense has been excluded because it is a non-cash expense and relies on valuations based on future conditions and events, such as the market price of 8x8 common stock, that are difficult to predict and/or largely not within the control of management. The related employer payroll taxes for stock-based compensation are excluded since they are incurred only due to the associated stock-based compensation expense. Acquisition and integration expenses consist of external and incremental costs resulting directly from merger and acquisition and strategic investment activities such as legal and other professional services, due diligence, integration, and other closing costs, which are costs that vary significantly in amount and timing. Legal and regulatory costs include litigation and other professional services, as well as certain tax and regulatory liabilities. Severance, transition and contract termination costs include employee termination benefits, executive severance agreements, cancellation of certain contracts, and lease impairments. Debt amortization expenses relate to the non-cash accretion of the debt discount.

8x8, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Service revenue $ 175,069 $ 175,765 $ 528,089 $ 533,482 Other revenue 5,937 8,635 21,203 25,927 Total revenue 181,006 184,400 549,292 559,409 Operating expenses: Cost of service revenue 48,983 47,335 144,403 151,920 Cost of other revenue 7,177 10,176 23,533 34,302 Research and development 32,787 35,062 102,286 106,036 Sales and marketing 66,997 79,021 204,189 243,035 General and administrative 23,419 27,158 77,231 87,788 Impairment of long-lived assets 11,034 3,729 11,034 6,153 Total operating expenses 190,397 202,481 562,676 629,234 Loss from operations (9,391 ) (18,081 ) (13,384 ) (69,825 ) Other (expense) income, net (11,310 ) (7,912 ) (29,041 ) 7,154 Loss before provision for income taxes (20,701 ) (25,993 ) (42,425 ) (62,671 ) Provision for income taxes 521 37 1,576 1,041 Net loss $ (21,222 ) $ (26,030 ) $ (44,001 ) $ (63,712 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.55 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic and diluted 122,556 113,201 120,042 116,298

SUPPLEMENTAL DETAILS - OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME, NET (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest expense $ (8,878 ) $ (7,607 ) $ (26,777 ) $ (13,115 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (1,157 ) (1,136 ) (3,397 ) (3,136 ) Gain (loss) on warrants remeasurement (1,297 ) (771 ) 1,234 522 Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment — 2,144 (1,766 ) 18,250 Gain on sale of assets — 1,757 — 1,826 Gain (loss) on foreign exchange (1,841 ) (2,616 ) (1,080 ) 1,984 Other income 1,863 317 2,745 823 Other (expense) income, net $ (11,310 ) $ (7,912 ) $ (29,041 ) $ 7,154

8x8, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 168,513 $ 111,400 Restricted cash, current 356 511 Short-term investments 1,035 26,228 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $2,723 and $3,644 as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively 63,042 62,307 Deferred sales commission costs, current 36,996 38,048 Other current assets 32,528 34,630 Total current assets 302,470 273,124 Property and equipment, net 55,661 57,871 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 38,546 52,444 Intangible assets, net 91,816 107,112 Goodwill 267,453 266,863 Restricted cash, non-current 462 818 Deferred sales commission costs, non-current 56,317 67,644 Other assets, non-current 13,993 15,934 Total assets $ 826,718 $ 841,810 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 49,493 $ 46,802 Accrued compensation 20,573 29,614 Accrued taxes 37,781 29,570 Operating lease liabilities, current 11,763 11,504 Deferred revenue, current 32,778 34,909 Convertible senior notes, current 63,260 62,932 Other accrued liabilities 14,878 14,556 Total current liabilities 230,526 229,887 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 59,417 65,623 Deferred revenue, non-current 10,128 10,615 Convertible senior notes 197,561 196,821 Term loan 211,092 231,993 Other liabilities, non-current 8,322 6,965 Total liabilities 717,046 741,904 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 — — Common stock: $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 123,219,383 shares and 114,659,255 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively 123 115 Additional paid-in capital 956,005 905,635 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,538 ) (12,927 ) Accumulated deficit (836,918 ) (792,917 ) Total stockholders' equity 109,672 99,906 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 826,718 $ 841,810

8x8, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (44,001 ) $ (63,712 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 6,133 8,056 Amortization of intangible assets 15,296 15,954 Amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs 14,418 16,397 Impairment of capitalized software — 3,729 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,397 3,136 Amortization of deferred sales commission costs 30,150 28,533 Allowance for credit losses 1,663 1,984 Operating lease expense, net of accretion 8,057 8,667 Impairment of right-of-use assets 11,034 2,424 Stock-based compensation expense 46,835 73,516 Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment 1,766 (18,250 ) Gain on remeasurement of warrants (1,234 ) (522 ) Gain on sale of assets — (1,826 ) Other (570 ) (65 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,188 ) (236 ) Deferred sales commission costs (17,095 ) (23,473 ) Other current and non-current assets (586 ) 4,715 Accounts payable and accruals (4,471 ) (22,858 ) Deferred revenue (2,272 ) (1,005 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 66,332 35,164 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,341 ) (2,685 ) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets — 1,000 Capitalized internal-use software costs (10,913 ) (6,768 ) Purchases of investments (6,174 ) (42,899 ) Sales of investments — 8,296 Maturities of investments 31,659 44,739 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (1,250 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 12,231 433 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock plans 2,365 1,710 Repayment of principal on term loan (25,000 ) — Net proceeds from term loan — 234,015 Repayment and exchange of convertible senior notes — (211,786 ) Repurchase of common stock — (60,214 ) Net cash used in financing activities (22,635 ) (36,275 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 674 (5,747 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 56,602 (6,425 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 112,729 100,714 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 169,331 $ 94,289

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Interest paid 24,663 9,063 Income taxes paid 5,444 1,518 Warrants issued in connection with term loan — 5,915 Shares issued in connection with term loan and convertible senior notes — 5,082

8x8, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Costs of Revenue: GAAP cost of service revenue (as a percentage of service revenue) $ 48,983 28.0 % $ 47,335 26.9 % $ 144,403 27.3 % $ 151,920 28.5 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2,118 ) (2,125 ) (6,354 ) (6,634 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes (1,694 ) (2,148 ) (5,661 ) (7,301 ) Legal and regulatory costs — (85 ) — (85 ) Severance, transition and contract exit costs (444 ) (348 ) (732 ) (1,526 ) Non-GAAP cost of service revenue (as a percentage of service revenue) $ 44,727 25.5 % $ 42,629 24.3 % $ 131,656 24.9 % $ 136,374 25.6 % GAAP service revenue margin (as a percentage of service revenue) $ 126,086 72.0 % $ 128,430 73.1 % $ 383,686 72.7 % $ 381,562 71.5 % Non-GAAP service revenue margin (as a percentage of service revenue) $ 130,342 74.5 % $ 133,136 75.7 % $ 396,433 75.1 % $ 397,108 74.4 % GAAP cost of other revenue (as a percentage of other revenue) $ 7,177 120.9 % $ 10,176 117.8 % $ 23,533 111.0 % $ 34,302 132.3 % Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes (459 ) (902 ) (1,578 ) (2,986 ) Severance, transition and contract exit costs (74 ) (517 ) (124 ) (1,294 ) Non-GAAP cost of other revenue $ 6,644 111.9 % $ 8,757 101.4 % $ 21,831 103.0 % $ 30,022 115.8 % GAAP other revenue margin (as a percentage of other revenue) $ (1,240 ) (20.9 )% $ (1,541 ) (17.8 )% $ (2,330 ) (11.0 )% $ (8,375 ) (32.3 )% Non-GAAP other revenue margin (as a percentage of other revenue) $ (707 ) (11.9 )% $ (122 ) (1.4 )% $ (628 ) (3.0 )% $ (4,095 ) (15.8 )% GAAP gross margin (as a percentage of total revenue) $ 124,846 69.0 % $ 126,889 68.8 % $ 381,356 69.4 % $ 373,187 66.7 % Non-GAAP gross margin (as a percentage of total revenue) $ 129,635 71.6 % $ 133,014 72.1 % $ 395,805 72.1 % $ 393,013 70.3 % Operating Expenses: GAAP research and development (as a percentage of total revenue) (1) $ 32,787 18.1 % $ 35,062 19.0 % $ 102,286 18.6 % $ 106,036 19.0 % Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes (5,190 ) (7,183 ) (17,973 ) (23,149 ) Acquisition and integration costs — — (98 ) Severance, transition and contract exit costs (1) (585 ) (1,167 ) (1,798 ) (1,311 ) Non-GAAP research and development (as a percentage of total revenue) $ 27,012 14.9 % $ 26,712 14.5 % $ 82,417 15.0 % $ 81,576 14.6 % GAAP sales and marketing (as a percentage of total revenue) $ 66,997 37.0 % $ 79,021 42.9 % $ 204,189 37.2 % $ 243,035 43.4 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2,982 ) (3,106 ) (8,946 ) (9,319 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes (3,894 ) (6,653 ) (13,324 ) (21,816 ) Severance, transition and contract exit costs (342 ) (2,351 ) (745 ) (3,072 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing (as a percentage of total revenue) $ 59,779 33.0 % $ 66,911 36.3 % $ 181,174 33.0 % $ 208,828 37.3 % GAAP general and administrative (as a percentage of total revenue) (2) $ 23,419 12.9 % $ 27,158 14.7 % $ 77,231 14.1 % $ 87,788 15.7 % Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes (3,653 ) (4,354 ) (11,456 ) (19,040 ) Acquisition and integration costs (102 ) (555 ) (654 ) (2,733 ) Legal and regulatory costs (98 ) (57 ) (5,445 ) 212 Severance, transition and contract exit costs (2) (978 ) (1,130 ) (1,912 ) (1,155 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative (as a percentage of total revenue) $ 18,588 10.3 % $ 21,062 11.4 % $ 57,764 10.5 % $ 65,072 11.6 % GAAP Operating Expenses (as a percentage of total revenue) $ 123,203 68.1 % $ 141,241 76.6 % $ 383,706 69.9 % $ 436,859 78.1 % Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (as a percentage of total revenue) $ 105,379 58.2 % $ 114,685 62.2 % $ 321,355 58.5 % $ 355,476 63.5 % Operating Profit (Loss): GAAP loss from operations (as a percentage of total revenue) $ (9,391 ) (5.2 )% $ (18,081 ) (9.8 )% $ (13,384 ) (2.4 )% $ (69,825 ) (12.5 )% Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,100 5,231 15,300 15,953 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 14,890 21,240 49,992 74,292 Acquisition and integration costs 102 555 752 2,733 Legal and regulatory costs 98 142 5,445 (127 ) Severance, transition and contract exit costs (3) 2,423 5,513 5,311 8,358 Impairment of long-lived assets (4) 11,034 3,729 11,034 6,153 Non-GAAP operating profit (as a percentage of total revenue) $ 24,256 13.4 % $ 18,329 9.9 % $ 74,450 13.6 % $ 37,537 6.7 % Other Income (Expenses): GAAP other income (expense), net (as a percentage of total revenue) $ (11,310 ) (6.2 )% $ (7,912 ) (4.3 )% $ (29,041 ) (5.3 )% $ 7,154 1.3 % Amortization of debt discount and issuance cost 1,157 1,136 3,398 3,136 (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment — (2,144 ) 1,766 (18,250 ) (Gain) loss on warrants remeasurement 1,297 771 (1,234 ) (522 ) Gain on sale of assets — (1,757 ) — (1,826 ) Sublease Income (120 ) (116 ) (351 ) (348 ) Non-GAAP other (expense) income, net (as a percentage of total revenue) $ (8,976 ) (5.0 )% $ (10,022 ) (5.4 )% $ (25,462 ) (4.6 )% $ (10,656 ) (1.9 )% Net Income (Loss): GAAP net loss (as a percentage of total revenue) $ (21,222 ) (11.7 )% $ (26,030 ) (14.1 )% $ (44,001 ) (8.0 )% $ (63,712 ) (11.4 )% Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,100 5,231 15,300 15,953 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 14,890 21,240 49,992 74,292 Acquisition and integration costs 102 555 752 2,733 Legal and regulatory costs 98 142 5,445 (127 ) Severance, transition and contract exit costs (3) 2,423 5,513 5,311 8,358 Impairment of long-lived assets (4) 11,034 3,729 11,034 6,153 Amortization of debt discount and issuance cost 1,157 1,136 3,398 3,136 (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment — (2,144 ) 1,766 (18,250 ) (Gain) loss on warrants remeasurement 1,297 771 (1,234 ) (522 ) Gain on sale of assets — (1,757 ) — (1,826 ) Sublease income (120 ) (116 ) (351 ) (348 ) Income tax expense effects, net (5) — — — — Non-GAAP net income (as a percentage of total revenue) $ 14,759 8.2 % $ 8,270 4.5 % $ 47,412 8.6 % $ 25,840 4.6 % Interest expense 8,878 7,607 26,777 13,115 Provision for income taxes 521 37 1,576 1,041 Depreciation 2,043 2,432 6,132 8,056 Amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs 4,358 4,904 14,418 16,397 Other expense (income), net 98 2,415 (1,314 ) (2,459 ) Adjusted EBITDA (as a percentage of total revenue) $ 30,657 16.9 % $ 25,665 13.9 % $ 95,001 17.3 % $ 61,990 11.1 % Shares used in computing net loss per share amounts: Basic 122,556 113,201 120,042 116,298 Diluted 124,253 113,711 121,874 117,384 GAAP net loss per share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.55 ) Non-GAAP net income per share - Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.07 $ 0.39 $ 0.22 Non-GAAP net income per share - Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.07 $ 0.39 $ 0.22

(1) During the three and nine months ended December 31, 2022, the Company reclassified $3.7 million impairment of capitalized software from research and development expenses to impairment of long-lived assets in the condensed consolidated statement of operations to conform to current period presentation. (2) During the three and nine months ended December 31, 2022, the Company reclassified $2.4 million impairment of right-of-use assets from general and administrative expenses to impairment of long-lived assets in the condensed consolidated statement of operations to conform to current period presentation. (3) During the three and nine months ended December 31, 2022, the Company reclassified $3.7 million impairment of capitalized software and $6.2 million of impairment of capitalized software and right-of-use assets, respectively, to impairment of long-lived assets in the condensed consolidated statement of operations to conform to current period presentation. (4) During the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023, amounts include impairment charges related to partially ceasing use of the Company's Headquarters and an international office space. (5) Non-GAAP adjustments do not have a material impact on our federal income tax provision due to past non-GAAP losses.

8x8, INC. SELECTED OPERATING METRICS (Unaudited, in millions, except number of enterprise customers) Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 TOTAL ARR(1) $ 688 $ 692 $ 698 $ 703 $ 703 $ 707 $ 707 Growth % (YoY) 28 % 25 % 22 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 1 % ARR BY CUSTOMER SIZE ENTERPRISE (2) $ 403 $ 401 $ 400 $ 405 $ 404 $ 407 $ 409 % of Total ARR 59 % 58 % 57 % 58 % 58 % 58 % 58 % Growth % (YoY) 54 % 42 % 30 % 3 % — % 1 % 2 % MID-MARKET (3) $ 125 $ 127 $ 130 $ 130 $ 132 $ 131 $ 129 % of Total ARR 18 % 18 % 19 % 19 % 19 % 19 % 18 % Growth % (YoY) 22 % 23 % 27 % 2 % 5 % 3 % (1 )% SMALL BUSINESS (4) $ 159 $ 164 $ 168 $ 168 $ 167 $ 170 $ 168 % of Total ARR 23 % 24 % 24 % 24 % 24 % 24 % 24 % Growth % (YoY) (7 )% (2 )% 4 % 1 % 5 % 4 % — %

(1) Annualized Recurring Subscriptions and Usage Revenue (ARR) (A) equals the sum of the most recent month of (i) recurring subscription amounts and (ii) platform usage charges for all CPaaS customers that demonstrate consistent monthly usage above a minimum threshold over the prior six-month period, multiplied by 12, and (B) excluding any non-bundled or overage usage fees associated with UCaaS subscriptions. (2) Enterprise ARR is defined as ARR from customers that generate >$100,000 ARR. (3) Mid-market ARR is defined as ARR from customers that generate $25,000 to $100,000 ARR. (4) Small business ARR is defined as ARR from customers that generate <$25,000 ARR.

Selected operating metrics presented in this table have not been derived from financial measures that have been prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. 8x8 measures the success of our strategy to attract and retain customers, in part, by analyzing trends in ARR and believes ARR may be useful to investors in evaluating our performance. 8x8 believes ARR is a useful indicator for measuring the overall performance of the business because it includes new customer additions, add-on sales, renewals and customer churn within a single metric. 8x8 uses trends in ARR to assess our ongoing operations, allocate resources, and drive the performance of the business. Management monitors these metrics together, and not individually, as it does not make business decisions based upon any single metric. ARR is a performance metric and should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue, and ARR is not intended to be a substitute for, or combined with, any of these items. We caution that our presentation may not be consistent with that of other companies. Prior period metrics and customer classifications have not been adjusted for current period changes unless noted.

