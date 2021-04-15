Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  8x8, Inc.    EGHT

8X8, INC.

(EGHT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

8x8, Inc. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on May 10, 2021

04/15/2021 | 04:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 ended March 31, 2021 following the close of market on Monday, May 10, 2021. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results and provide a business update. The conference call will last approximately 90 minutes.

Date:

 

May 10, 2021

Time:

 

1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time)

Dial In:

 

1-866-270-1533 Domestic or 1-412-317-0797 International

Passcode:

 

10154727

Webcast:

 

https://investors.8x8.com

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until May 17, 2021.

Replay:

 

1-877-344-7529

Passcode:

 

10154727

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of contact center, voice communications, video, chat and API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about 8X8, INC.
04:10p8X8, INC.  : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Result..
BU
04/148x8 Inc. Names Chief Customer Officer
MT
04/148X8  : Appoints Walt Weisner as Chief Customer Officer
BU
04/078X8  : Westcon to Offer Best-in-Class Cloud Communications and Contact Centre So..
BU
03/318X8  : Harrow Council Moves to the Cloud with 8x8 to Enhance Delivery of Essenti..
BU
03/16INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Continues Selling Trend at 8X8
MT
03/158X8  : Launches 8x8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams
BU
03/058X8  : Names Marketing Chief
MT
03/048X8  : Appoints Amritesh Chaudhuri as Chief Marketing Officer
BU
02/248X8  : Named a Leader in 2021 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide UCaaS Service Provid..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 528 M - -
Net income 2021 -153 M - -
Net cash 2021 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -23,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 596 M 3 596 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,52x
EV / Sales 2022 5,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 675
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart 8X8, INC.
Duration : Period :
8x8, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 8X8, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 39,28 $
Last Close Price 33,46 $
Spread / Highest target 49,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David D. Sipes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jaswinder Pal Singh Chairman
Bryan R. Martin Director & Chief Technology Officer
Michael Armer Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
8X8, INC.-4.41%3 596
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.14.79%216 873
ERICSSON AB19.48%45 958
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.5.92%44 125
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.10.17%31 729
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.7.54%23 851
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ